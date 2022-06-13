Australia's most discerning gourmands will again be making their way over to Kangaroo Island for the latest Tasting Australia offering.
Nick Hannaford, owner of South Australia's wilderness dining outfit Gastronomo Dining is opening his latest dining adventure on KI with Tasting Australia, presented by RAA Travel as part of its 2022 Winter Series.
Advertisement
The new luncheon experience titled "Sensorium, Kangaroo Island. Land, Sea and Earth" takes place at his stunning property just behind the beach at Middle River on the north coast of KI.
The eight-course tasting menu evolves in front of guests as each course is cooked over the flames, coal or smoke of an open fire pit set inside a historic sugar-gum hut lit with flickering candle light.
Nick said it was simply about celebrating pristine produce in an environment that connects to the senses and the art of eating together while sharing stories.
"Some of the most memorable dining experiences I can remember have come unexpectedly. They have delighted with simplicity, an element of surprise or have exceeded a preconceived expectation," Nick said.
Don't think fine dining, and don't expect your usual restaurant experience because Sensorium has done away with chef hierarchy and waiters and replaced them with passionate hosts.
Each season the Gastronomo crew invite cooks, chefs wine lovers and friends from their network of food and beverage lovers to form the hosting team.
"Underlying great food and wine is the art of fine service and entertaining," Nick said.
"A host who knows how to connect or conduct the proceedings with subtle gestures or bold statements often goes unnoticed as they share their home and make you feel cared for, comfortable, and connected."
For the opening dates of Sensorium this July, Nick will be hosting the luncheons with the amazing duo behind the flavours and service of "The Enchanted Fig Tree" - Stephanie Vass and Benjamin Anthony.
To keep it intimate, seating is limited to small dining groups of 20 guests with only a few dates released each month.
Sensorium dates with Tasting Australia Winter Series Presented by RAA Travel will welcome guests on the following dates:
Bookings made via www.tastingaustralia.com.au
Additional Sensorium dates coming soon on the Gastronomo website: gastronomodining.com.au/locations/the-feast-kangaroo-island/
Advertisement
All ferry, accommodation and travel arrangements can be made through Gastronomo's preferred travel partner SeaLink on 131301 or bookings@sealink.com.au
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.