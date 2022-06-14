The Islander

Kangaroo Island volunteer David Rhodes receives SES 10-year service medal

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated June 14 2022 - 12:51am, first published 12:48am
South Australian State Emergency Service chief officer Chris Beattie presents David Rhodes with his10-Year Long Service Medal at the KI base. Picture supplied

Long-serving KI volunteer David Rhodes last week received his 10-Year Long Service Medal from the SA State Emergency Service.

