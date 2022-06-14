Long-serving KI volunteer David Rhodes last week received his 10-Year Long Service Medal from the SA State Emergency Service.
The 10-Year Long Service Medal is awarded in recognition of 10 years aggregated, active and diligent service completed entirely within SA SES.
Advertisement
David joined the Kangaroo Island SA SES Unit on March 14, 2012.
He holds many positions within the KI SES unit, including SA Ambulance Service COVID co-responder, swift-water land based rescuer, vertical rescue crew and communications operator.
David said he joined the SES after serving in the Army, and being part of a professional organisation assisted that transition of returning to civilian life.
"I enjoy the comradeship and being part of a trusting team and getting involved in the community," he said.
SA SES chief officer Chris Beattie visited the Kangaroo Island unit on Thursday, June 2 to present David with his medal.
"David is a stalwart of the unit who takes a hands on approach to maintaining a high level of operational preparedness - which reflects in the manner in which the unit, its appliances and equipment are maintained," Mr Beattie said.
"David was also instrumental in initiating the SA SES Remotely Piloted Aircraft (drone) program and it seems fitting that the unit is soon to receive a new drone and two of its members are in training as pilots."
Meanwhile, the KI unit received a new truck in November and a new trailer in February this year.
At the unit visit, Mr Beattie announced that the SA SES will be acquiring a new utility terrain vehicle or UTV for the KI unit, which will be deployed to the Island later this year after fit-out and commissioning occurs.
Kangaroo Island SES Unit is holding a volunteer information session this Thursday, June 16 from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.
SES is a volunteer-based organisation that responds to a wide range of emergencies and rescues across the state.
Primarily responsible for responding to extreme weather and flooding events, the SA SES also responds to road crash, marine, swift-water, vertical and confined space rescues.
The SASES is a highly trained, responsive and effective emergency service agency ensuring the safety of all South Australians.
Becoming a volunteer can provide numerous benefits including: learning hands-on practical skills, free nationally-accredited training, valuable work experience, making new friends, and connecting with your community.
The SA SES is currently looking for operational volunteers - those who would like to "get out on trucks", learn hands on skills and respond to requests for assistance - as well as non-operational volunteers such as admin, training and business support.
So come along and learn about how you can help the community, meet new people and learn new skills by volunteering with the SES, and how you too can wear orange proudly while supporting the community during storms, floods and heatwaves every day of the year.
All members of the public over 18 years of age are welcome to attend the session. People can register their interest at this link: www.ses.sa.gov.au/home/volunteer/volunteer-registration/
Advertisement
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.