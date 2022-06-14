As part of the Kangaroo Island Council's 2021/2022 Capital Works Program, a new safer and compliant staircase has been constructed at the Kingscote tidal pool.
And in the coming weeks, a new barbeque shelter will be completed at the pool.
The council has released its draft 2022/2023 Annual Business Plan and Budget for pubic consultation.
The draft plan outlines the proposed program of works for the next financial year.
It links the council's Strategic Management Plan with the annual budget planning process to ensure that we continue to develop and maintain essential infrastructure services, such as roads, transport and open spaces as well as providing important services including libraries, planning and waste collection.
The management plan sets the long-term directions for KI and each year we develop a business plan to fine-tune the detail.
Mayor Michael Pengilly said the Annual Business Plan outlined the council's priorities for the year and includes the budget and rating policy.
"Considerable effort goes into developing our Budget each year to ensure the mix of services and capital works meets the needs of residents, businesses and visitors to the region," Mr Pengilly said.
"At the same time we also aim to balance the provision of services and facilities with the ability of our communities to pay.
"We value the community's input and encourage participation in the consultation process."
The 2022/2023 Draft Annual Business Plan and Budget has been available for public consultation from May 26 until 5pm on Monday, June 20 and can be viewed on the council's website at http://www.kangarooisland.sa.gov.au/council/consultations
A public information session to present the plan and receive community feedback will be held at the KI Business Hub on Commercial Street, Kingscote on Thursday, June 16 from 5.30pm.
To take part in the public information session via Zoom, please register your name and email address to kicouncil@kicouncil.sa.gov.au
HAVE YOUR SAY
Council is seeing written submissions with respect to the proposed Draft 2022/23 Annual Business Plan and Budget via:
For further information contact: Customer Service on 8553 4500.
