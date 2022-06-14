The Islander

Kingcote tidal pool works part of the KI Council's annual business planning process

Updated June 14 2022 - 2:31am, first published 2:19am
The new safer and compliant staircase constructed at the Kingscote tidal pool. Picture supplied

As part of the Kangaroo Island Council's 2021/2022 Capital Works Program, a new safer and compliant staircase has been constructed at the Kingscote tidal pool.

