Former KI deputy group officer and farmer, John Symons continues his calls for the CFS to improve communications and resolve its investigation into KI's leadership.
"All I ask for is chief officer (Mark) Jones to come back to KI and answer the questions that were put to him via the various listening posts around KI post fire and tell the community what he has achieved," Mr Symons said.
"He actually made that promise at a public meeting well over 12 months ago. If the local CFS employee can answer on behalf of chief officer Jones on all matters of concern we can't ask for much more but I couldn't believe for a moment that would happen."
He said the KI group however couldn't get answers on most the issues the community wanted assurance on. Among those was when the investigation into stood-down group officer Terry May and his wife Cheryl was to conclude.
Mr Symons said the situation made it harder for the CFS to recruit new members and the farming community would rather prepare itself with private units.
Regarding the issue of follow-up meetings, a CFS spokesperson said the organisation had a volunteer officer permanently located on KI to support its volunteers.
"Separately, CFS regularly engages with, and supports, communities, councils, and other relevant parties across the state," the spokesperson said.
Regarding the investigation into the leadership on KI, the spokesperson reiterated this was very separate issue and would not say when it would conclude.
"It is CFS policy not to comment on internal investigations, as we engage directly with the relevant individual or their lawyers," the spokesperson said.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
