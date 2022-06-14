The Islander

Change rooms opening at Western Districts this Saturday

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated June 14 2022 - 5:53am, first published 5:51am
We snapped this aerial shot back in March of the new Western Districts change rooms. The club will officially open the rooms later this month. Picture: Stan Gorton

Western Districts Memorial Community Sports Club is hosting the official opening of its newly rebuilt change rooms this Saturday, June 18 at about 1pm, half time for Reserves football and just before senior netball.

