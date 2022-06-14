Change rooms opening at Western Districts this Saturday

Western Districts Memorial Community Sports Club is hosting the official opening of its newly rebuilt change rooms this Saturday, June 18 at about 1pm, half time for Reserves football and just before senior netball.
The club has invited member for Mawson, Leon Bignell, along with representatives from AFL, SANFL, Cricket Australia and SACA, plus members of the Mayoral Bushfire Relief and Recovery Fund.
Construction of the rest of the new clubrooms rebuild project at Western Districts is expected to begin soon.
Meanwhile, efforts continue to rebuild the pavilion and change rooms at the Kingscote oval. A pavilion rebuilding committee was formed last year and continues to search out funding opportunities.
Committee members have invited the attending representatives from AFL, SANFL and SACA to visit the oval this weekend to see the current state of the facilities.
The committee is working on feasibility study and site plan that would then allow it to apply for grant funding.
Facilities at the Kingscote oval, along with the clubrooms, are used in times of disaster to house those displaced from all parts of the Island.
Stay tuned to The Islander for articles next week on Wonks' change rooms and Kingscote pavilion plans.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
