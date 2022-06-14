SA Water is hosting community drop-in sessions at the Penneshaw Town Hall this week to answer any questions regarding its expansion of the desalination plant.
Residents were invited to attend anytime between 12.30pm and 3.30pm on Wednesday, June 15, between 4pm and 7pm on Thursday, June 16 and 9am and 12noon on Friday, June 17.
Advertisement
Members of the Desalination Affected Residents' Group continue to raise issues with the siting and design of the plant expansion off Desal Drive at the entrance to Penneshaw.
They now call on the water minister and deputy premier, with whom they have met on site, to instead support a formal mediation process.
Group spokesperson Stephen Hardy said members planned to attend the Thursday evening session as a group.
"SA Water have sought to allay the ongoing concerns about visual, noise and light pollution by arranging a series of facilitated discussions with affected residents," Mr Hardy said.
"The residents have rejected a drawn-out process and have called upon deputy premier Susan Close to support a formal mediation process to find solutions."
Residents are concerned about SA Water's proposed variation to the approved plans by raising the height of the plant building's finished floor level by 1.55 metres and moving the structure by significantly more than 10 metres closer to the cemetery.
And concerningly, the group's own measurements suggest the building site had been adjusted northward by nearly 19 metres, he said.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.