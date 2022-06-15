The Islander

101 cruises scheduled for South Australia for 2022-23 season

Updated June 15 2022 - 1:16am, first published 12:50am
A P&O cruise ship anchored off Penneshaw on Kangaroo Island in October 2018. File photo

The state government says 101 cruises are scheduled for South Australia for the 2022-23 season that starts this September.

Local News

