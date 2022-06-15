101 cruises scheduled for South Australia for 2022-23 season

The state government says 101 cruises are scheduled for South Australia for the 2022-23 season that starts this September.
That's more than the last full season before the COVID pandemic.
The upcoming cruise ship season is on track to top the 82 visits made in what was a bumper season in 2018-19, when the sector contributed $145 million to the state's visitor economy.
South Australia will welcome the world's only ocean liner, Cunard's Queen Mary 2, and one of the biggest cruise ships in the world, Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas, which combined carry around 9000 passengers and crew.
Also scheduled for SA between October 2022 and April 2023 is P&O's Pacific Explorer.
The first cruise ship scheduled for SA is Princess Cruises' Coral Princess on September 17.
With up to 2000 passengers and 895 crew, the Coral Princess will visit Adelaide, Port Lincoln and Penneshaw on Kangaroo Island on multiple itineraries through to mid-April 2023.
The 101 cruises scheduled for the state in 2022-23 include 20 expedition vessels - a sector of cruising built up in SA in 2021 and one that has flourished during the pandemic.
In preparation for the resumption of cruising, the South Australian Tourism Commission (SATC) has worked with industry, SA Health and regional stakeholders.
Between February 2021 and January 2022, a series of expedition cruises sailed around SA with domestic passengers, helping provide a blueprint for the broader return of cruising.
Tourism minister Zoe Bettison said the return of cruising signals a major step forward for the recovery of South Australia's visitor economy.
"It's clear South Australia has remained a destination of choice for cruise lines, with more cruises set for our shores than we saw pre-COVID," Ms Bettison said.
"This means more visitors to SA, more expenditure, and more jobs for locals - with on-shore tours spreading the benefits from the city to the Barossa, Adelaide Hills, Fleurieu and Eyre Peninsulas, Kangaroo Island, and beyond.
It is thanks to South Australia's excellent cruise infrastructure - which includes recent upgrades to the terminal at Outer Harbor to provide a warmer welcome to passengers as they disembark and a widening and deepening of the channel - that some of the world's largest cruise ships are heading to our state.
"Together with the South Australian Tourism Commission, I've been working with industry, local government and regional tourism organisations to plan for the return of this valuable sector and maximise the benefits as we work to recover our state's once $8.1 billion visitor economy."
