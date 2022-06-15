The Islander

$1million funding boost to RSPCA South Australia to fight animal cruelty

Updated June 15 2022 - 1:33am, first published 1:16am
RSPCA volunteers check on a possum box and replenish one of the remote wildlife feeding stations on Kangaroo Island back after the fires in 2020. Picture: Barb Seidel

The state government will provide an additional $1 million to the RSPCA over four years as part of its commitment to crack down on animal cruelty in South Australia.

