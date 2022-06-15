The state government will provide an additional $1 million to the RSPCA over four years as part of its commitment to crack down on animal cruelty in South Australia.
The funding boost delivers on an election commitment and is aimed at helping the RSPCA enforce animal welfare laws.
The money will be used to investigate incidences of animal cruelty or animal welfare concern.
The RSPCA played a major role in assisting native and domestic animals on Kangaroo Island after the recent bushfire disaster.
RSPCA inspectors play an important role within the community, working with animal owners to educate and advise them on appropriate animal care.
Where serious animal mistreatment is identified, RSPCA inspectors have the powers to seize animals and initiate prosecutions.
The Malinauskas Government has also committed to banning puppy farms or factories, and to introducing some of the strongest laws in the nation outlawing the practice.
Minister for Climate, Environment and Water and deputy premier, Susan Close MP said the RSPCA had been integral to animal welfare standards in South Australia since its establishment in 1875.
"This funding will enable animal welfare inspections to be undertaken more effectively and it should deter those who continue to mistreat and exploit animals," Dr Close said.
RSPCA South Australia chief executive Paul Stevenson was extremely appreciative of this additional funding towards the cost of running our inspectorate, which investigates around 4000 cruelty complaints every year.
"The funding boost will enable us to maintain our inspectorate function while continuing to meet increasing demands in other areas of our animal care operations," he said.
