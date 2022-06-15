Kangaroo Island resident Nicholas Tremaine is about to cross the Nullarbor Plain on his bicycle.
His "Distance 4 Dementia" ride, inspired by his mother back home in Parndana, will see him cycle from Perth to Sydney.
The journey is estimated to be 8300km long, and he is hoping to complete it within 44 days.
To help raise awareness, he has teamed up with Dementia Australian to help raise funds to help deliver help and support for people living with dementia and their families.
After crossing the Nullarbor he will visit Ceduna, Port Lincoln, Port Augusta, Port Pirie, Minlaton, Port Wakefield, Adelaide and Kangaroo Island before continuing south to Mount Gambier.
Nicholas left Perth on June 5, 2022 and he travelled across the south west reporting his progress on his Distance 4 Dementia page on Facebook.
Each day he documents the distance travelled, average speed, elevation and range of other parameters.
For the Day 10 ride from Esperance to Norseman, he reported:
"Was a cold wet start coming out of Esperance this morning, but once up the hill and onto the flat stretches the sun came out. Made more a much nicer afternoon of riding. Today marks the first day riding more then 200km and the longest so far."
Day 9 was a rest day at Esperance:
"So no riding today as I gave my body a much needed break. Good timing to as a storm passes through the area, showers throughout the day and wind gusts up to 80km/h. Also took my bike in for a service to make sure it's in good working condition for the next leg of the journey."
Day 7 going from Jerramungup to Ravensthorpe was momentous as he passed 1000km and also experienced some flooding:
"Heavy rain this morning put off my starting time as the had about an inch of rain. Once cleared I was on my way with a mostly fine day ahead, just again the wind was not on my side. Also had some minor flooding to navigate. Glad to have the first 1000km down."
Day 6 was a tough one:
"Unfortunately today was not a good day out on the road, strong head wind made things tough heading up hill today. Not too of that had a few mechanical issues with the bike that I had to stop to fix along they with took up time. So only made half the distance I would have like to make today. Still making good pace and hope to finish on time."
After leaving Perth on Day 1, he headed to Bunbury and settled in surprisingly well to the routine and kilometres.
Day 5 out of Denmark: "Had a late start this morning but still made it to my pit stop for this evening. Another good day of riding today, shortest day so far. Also had my first taste of winter with gusty head winds and light showers."
You can follow his journey and get updates on my progress at; Distance 4 Dementia | Facebook
If you wish to donate, please follow this link: Dementia Australia - Distance 4 Dementia
Reminder to respect all road uses and remember when overtaking bicycles, you must allow a distance of at least 1m between you and the rider when the speed limit is 60km/h or less, or 1.5m if it's more than 60km/h.
If other drivers beep their horns to pressure you to pass a bicycle, stay calm.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
