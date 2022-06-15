Kangaroo Island residents will have the rare treat of seeing some live theatre next week when Slingsby Theatre visits the KICE campus to present 'This Tree is a Story'.
Years 4-12 will have the opportunity to see Slingsby Theatre's 'This Tree Is A Story' in Week 8 and work with artists from the theatre company.
Teacher Emma Bell and the students are really looking forward to this performance, organised through the school Expressive Arts Committee.
The theatre company will also be presenting a performance for the wider KI community on Thursday, June 23 at 6.30pm in the Performing Arts Centre, Kingscote Campus.
Public tickets to the event can be purchased for $15 at: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/.../this-tree-is-a-story...
In this touring theatre production, the history of humans and our relationship with trees grows from five overlapping and interwoven stories.
Travelling through time, literature and our family trees, this heart-warming production by Slingsby's Flying Squad digs into the roots and climbs through the branches of scientific knowledge and ancient and personal stories of trees and how they shape our lives, cultures and future.
Incorporating Slingsby's internationally renowned theatre techniques of shadow, light-play, song, live music, monologue and miniatures, This Tree is a Story is designed to tour into schools and small community halls bringing all the magic of theatre to you, wherever you are.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
