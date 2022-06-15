The Islander
What's on

'This Tree is a Story' theatre production comes to Kangaroo Island

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated June 15 2022 - 3:57am, first published 3:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Slingsby Theatre visits the KICE campus to present 'This Tree is a Story'. Picture supplied

Kangaroo Island residents will have the rare treat of seeing some live theatre next week when Slingsby Theatre visits the KICE campus to present 'This Tree is a Story'.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.