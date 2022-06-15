KI residents invited to apply for Outer Areas Registration Concession

Kangaroo Island residents will soon receiving letters about how to apply for the reinstated Outer Areas Registration Concession.
The Kangaroo Island Business and Brand Alliance raised the concession as a key state election issue earlier this year.
From 1 July 2022, Island businesses will be able to save up to 50 per cent on their vehicle registration with the state government reintroducing the Outer Areas Registration Concession.
The Outer Areas Registration Concession provide a 50 per cent reduction in registration fees for eligible vehicles with a gross vehicle mass less than or equal to 4.5 tonne (light vehicles).
It also provides a 40 per cent reduction in registration fees for eligible vehicles with a gross vehicle mass over 4.5 tonne (heavy vehicles).
Applications able to be submitted from 1 July.
More information on the Outer Areas Registration Concession will be available on www.service.sa.gov.au from July 1.
KIBBA chairman Brett Miller said the association was very pleased the new state government had followed through with its commitment to reinstate the Outer Areas Registration Concession.
"KIBBA has been advocating for the reinstatement of the concession since it was removed in 2020 and its removal was identified as the number one concern by 90 per cent of those members who participated in our Election Issues Survey last year, with some reporting the loss of the concession was costing them thousands per year," Mr Miller said.
"This means operators will now have extra room in their budgets to invest back into their businesses.
"KIBBA is pleased to have achieved this result for our members and indeed all Island businesses and residents moving forward."
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
