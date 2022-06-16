Luxury accommodation pod company Wander has announced the location of its Kangaroo Island site, and will welcome guests at the end of 2022.
Soon, four new "WanderPods" will perch atop the northern bluff of Tamar Ridge overlooking nearby Snelling Beach at Middle River on the north coast of Kangaroo Island.
Wander provides a national network of off-grid, design led eco-accommodation that reconnects guests with nature while inviting them into the story of the local community.
The four KI pods are still currently under construction, but will be the same design as the pods at the company's first site at Scenic Rim, Queensland.
The pods are on the same property but are spaced out to give visual and acoustic privacy from other guests. There is no central building, as it mean to be the quintessential "off-grid" experience.
Wander is a now national network of pod accommodation and the company is looking into sites in the Flinders Ranges.
The company's first "WanderPods" are located in secluded bushland, overlooking a lake on a private property in Queensland's Scenic Rim, 1.5 hours from Brisbane.
Chief executive Cassandra Sasso said Wander would build on the data and in-field experience from its Scenic Rim venture to enhance the KI experience.
"Our scaling process is not based on a cookie cutter approach and we will always aim to have a more sustainable product and operation than our last project," she said.
Wander offers guests a space to connect with the country, the community and themselves.
Guests stay in sustainable luxury and simplicity, in a WanderPod that is grounded in beautiful and purposeful design.
The accommodation adds to the existing cellar door, restaurant and events at the property.
Another pod accommodation development being proposed for Kangaroo Island is at 3352 Hog Bay Road at Pelican Lagoon.
Nic Design Studio in Adelaide has lodged a development application with the state government planning portal.
The planning office has asked the applicant for some more information including an updated site plan and details of external materials.
The company's website shows pods on the shores at the Salt Lagoon or Gobell Lake.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
