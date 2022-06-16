The Islander

Luxury accommodation pod company Wander announces Kangaroo Island location

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated June 16 2022 - 3:19am, first published 3:00am
An artistic rendering of the view from one of the new "WanderPods" at Tamar Ridge overlooking nearby Snelling Beach at Middle River on Kangaroo Island. Picture supplied

Luxury accommodation pod company Wander has announced the location of its Kangaroo Island site, and will welcome guests at the end of 2022.

