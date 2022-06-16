The Islander

Join the Parndana Community Caravan Park clean up for resilience

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated June 16 2022 - 2:50am, first published 12:52am
The Parndana Community Caravan Park is located directly behind the Town Hall and bowling club and extends back to Pioneer Street. Picture: Stan Gorton

Volunteers from Disaster Relief Australia will join Kangaroo Island residents to tidy up the Parndana Community Caravan Park this Sunday.

Local News

