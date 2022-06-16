Join the Parndana Community Caravan Park clean up for resilience

Volunteers from Disaster Relief Australia will join Kangaroo Island residents to tidy up the Parndana Community Caravan Park this Sunday.
The Project Resilience Community Event has been organised by the non-profit organisation that has been helping clean up after the bushfire disaster of 2019-2020.
Formerly known as Team Rubicon, Disaster Relief Australia volunteers were forced to leave due to the COVID pandemic but now have returned for two weeks of work.
Spokesperson Sarah Fitzharris said one team of 10 volunteers had been on the Island for a week doing chainsaw work and removing debris from private properties.
"Help the volunteers clear undergrowth, access points and debris, ensuring this community asset is usable to encourage visitors to return and grow the economy of the area."
Sunday's community activity coincided with the half-way hand-over when 10 fresh volunteers would arrive for another week of work on private properties.
The Parndana Community Caravan Park clean-up event is from 9am to 1pm this Sunday, June 19, 2022 at the corner Wedgwood Road and Cook Street.
Lunch and refreshments will be provided by Disaster Relief Australia, with additional support from the Minderoo Foundation.
The community-owned caravan park currently has three cabins, ablution blocks and several camping spots for caravans or tents.
Cheryl May said the park would soon to get up to four new cabins to act as much-needed workers' accommodation.
There is a housing shortage for workers involved in various rebuilding projects around the district.
Mrs May said the funding to expand the campground for workers came from the Local Economic Recovery Funding program.
The idea of the clean-up was to tidy up the undergrowth and to make a few more "nooks" and spots for campers before the new cabins arrived.
A native vegetation expert was consulted on what should stay.
She said this would mean the park could still house tourists when the park proved popular in the holidays, as well as workers in the rest of the year.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
