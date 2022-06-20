The Islander

A vision for new pavilion and changerooms at Kingscote oval

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated June 20 2022 - 5:22am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Efforts continue to rebuild the pavilion and change rooms at the Kingscote oval.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.