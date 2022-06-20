A vision for new pavilion and changerooms at Kingscote oval

Efforts continue to rebuild the pavilion and change rooms at the Kingscote oval.
A pavilion rebuilding committee was formed last year and continues to search out funding opportunities.
It includes representatives from the Kingscote football, cricket and netball associations, but also the KI Basketball Association and others.
The next step is to conduct a feasibility study, including potential design of the rebuild, which the committee could then use to work with the KI Council to source grants.
The committee is seeking a financial contribution from the KI Council in the 2022/23 budget to fund a feasibility study and drawing of plans for the proposed new facility.
"Improved facilities will provide better services for these vulnerable persons accessing emergency support services as well as local sporting clubs and community groups which use the facility during times of non-emergency," the approach to the council reads.
"It will increase community participation in sport and health and wellbeing and strengthen resilience and disaster response."
Advocate for the rebuild had also approached state and federal members for assistance.
Committee members invited the attending representatives from AFL and SANFL football organisations and SA Cricket Association to visit the oval this weekend to see the current state of the facilities.
The officials were on Kangaroo Island on the weekend for the official opening of the Western Districts changerooms.
It is hoped this funding model and spirit of cooperation seen in rebuilding Western Districts could be recreated for the Kingscote facility that serves so many.
Other than use as a Last Resort Refuge and Emergency Relief Centre, all upgrades and repairs will benefit all users of the facility. These users include:
Facilities at the Kingscote oval, along with the clubrooms, are used in times of disaster to house those displaced from all parts of the Island.
The new pavilion building would contain male and female changerooms and bathrooms, with showers in lockable cubicles.
The main section that doubles as the show pavilion would feature two basketball courts, a meeting room and the canteen area.
"We are planning for the future and this has to be a facility good enough to serve and meet the needs of everybody," Louise Wadsworth said.
"Not only for sports and recreation but also a place of refuge in times of disaster and also to be used for the show and other events."
Despite being recently reclad with external sheeting, the existing structure continued to deteriorate, and the change rooms and showers were woefully inadequate.
The council owns the building, so it's considered a community asset but it was not insured for replacement.
"The pavilion has been deemed to be non-compliant, ageing and in need of urgent replacement," the committee's letter to the council reads.
"The intense use of the facility as an Emergency Relief Centre and Last Resort Refuge and community sporting hub has accelerated the need for a replacement of the facility.
"The council has classed the facility as a no replacement asset and a number of state sporting associations have classed the facilities as non-compliant.
"Funding for plans and a feasibility study is seen as a vital first step to get the project 'off the ground' as these documents are essential in all large government infrastructure grant applications."
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
