Feral cats major killers of KI endangered dunnarts

Feral cats continue to have a major impact on the less than 500 critically endangered, tiny marsupial dunnarts on Kangaroo Island.
A new study in Scientific Reports has revealed just how efficient these killers are and is helping focus international attention on the plight of the KI dunnart.
Less than 500 Kangaroo Island dunnarts were estimated on Kangaroo Island before the 2019-20 bushfires.
More than 98 per cent of the dunnart's habitat was severely burnt during these fires, while at the same time there are more than 2000 feral cats estimated on the Island.
The researchers assessed the stomach contents and digestive tracts of 86 feral cats that were captured between February and August 2020.
The remains of eight individual Kangaroo Island dunnarts were found in the digestive systems of seven different cats.
All cats were captured as part of the national feral cat control program and were euthanised in accordance with South Australia animal welfare laws.
Lead author and ecologist with KI-based organisation Terrain Ecology, Pat Hodgens was shocked by his own data.
" To find that 8 per cent of sampled feral cats were confirmed KI dunnart killers was a huge shock," Pat said.
"We thought that perhaps we would find evidence of a predation event or two in the large sample of cat stomachs, but to find that there was such a large percentage was a shock.
"This information really validated all of the feral cat control work that we had been putting in around known KI dunnart populations with private landholders with the Kangaroo Island Land for Wildlife program even before the 2019/2020 bushfires."
"The seven cats that were confirmed to have recently captured and killed the dunnarts were a mixture of ages and sizes, including one small sub adult female cat, this shows that even small cats can be veracious predators to our threatened species.
Kangaroo Island has embarked on an ambitious feral cat eradication project, including the KI Land for Wildlife (KILfW) and Australian Wildlife Conservancy building the fenced area near Western River.
"While to see a feral-cat-free Kangaroo Island is everyone's ultimate goal, it is imperative that we continue managing feral cats in critical threatened species refugia on the western end of the island," Pat said.
"We really want to thank all the landholders involved in the KILfW program and also the Australian Wildlife Conservancy for their swift assistance in constructing the feral cat proof fence around the Western River Refuge, which protects a healthy population of KI dunnarts and other threatened species from the pressure of feral cat predation."
The KI Landscape Board meanwhile has built a feral cat proof fence across the narrowest point of the Island and is attempting to eradicate cats on the eastern Dudley Peninsula.
The study involving researchers from the University of Adelaide has found that feral cats are putting the critically endangered Kangaroo Island dunnart - a small, mouse-sized marsupial found only on Kangaroo Island - to the brink of extinction.
Study co-author, Louis Lignereux from the University of Adelaide's School of Animal and Veterinary Sciences, said the study highlighted the urgent need to protect vulnerable species from feral cat protection, especially following natural disasters such as bushfires.
"These findings represent the first confirmation that feral cats do prey on Kangaroo Island dunnarts and suggest they are efficient hunters of this species given the small numbers of dunnarts that remain following the bushfires," Dr Lignereux said.
"Bushfires concentrate predators and their prey in areas that are spared from the flames, so controlling the stray cat population in areas potentially inhabited by dunnarts was important.
"The combined pressures of a small, isolated population, natural disasters like bushfires, and introduced predators such as feral cats could lead to the extinction of this vulnerable species. This study highlights the need to have control of feral cat populations in areas home to threatened species."
The Kangaroo Island Dunnart is a small carnivorous marsupial between 80-90 millimetres in length that weighs between 10 and 25 grams.
A federal government funded feral-cat eradication program has been underway since 2015, with the aim to have Kangaroo Island free of feral cats by 2030.
Dr Lignereux said a 2020 study estimates there are between 1000 and 2300 feral cats on Kangaroo Island.
Australian Wildlife Conservancy played an important role in feral cat control and data collection for this research, and led the construction of a feral predator-free safe haven within the Western River Refuge to protect the Kangaroo Island Dunnart.
Co-authors on the research are Associate Professor Ryan O'Handley (School of Animal and Veterinary Sciences, University of Adelaide), Patrick Hodgens and Heidi Groffen (Terrain Ecology, Kangaroo Island) and Associate Professor Ajai Vyas (School of Biological Sciences, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore).
The research has been published in Scientific Reports.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
