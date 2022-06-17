We had a fine, clear but chilly day for the first round of the Ozone Triples and 48 keen bowlers filled the greens.
Everyone had a good day and plenty of and banter and laughter were heard across the greens and of course the odd wrong bias got the biggest laughs!
The scores were close with two countbacks needed to determine the final results.
Coming in at third place T. Bell, M. Couchman and M. Smith (52pts).
Second place went to L. Bell, J. Berden and M. Grimes (53 pts).
Finally with first place honours were A. Bates, G. Bates and G. Glynn (53pts).
Congratulations to all our placegetters and a big thank you to all who participated and we hope to see you all at Birchmore Bowls Club for the second round on July 16.
A big thank-you to the Aurora Ozone Hotel for its continued sponsorship and also to Kingscote Travel for your support, it is much appreciated. - Jeff and Brenda Beal
