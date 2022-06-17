The Islander

Aurora Ozone Triples out at Birchmore Bowls Club on Kangaroo Island

Updated June 17 2022 - 1:09am, first published 1:04am
Triples winners at Birchmore Bowls Club were Adrienne Bates, Gerard Glynn and Grant Bates. Picture: Jeff Beal

We had a fine, clear but chilly day for the first round of the Ozone Triples and 48 keen bowlers filled the greens.

