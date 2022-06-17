Kelsian Group board chairman Jeff Ellison was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia in the 2022 Queen's Birthday Honours List.
The former SeaLink chief executive and managing director said he felt honoured and thrilled to receive the prestigious award.
"You don't expect public recognition for something you absolutely love doing," Mr Ellison said.
"I felt very honoured and humbled to be recommended for the award. I believe that this is the greatest honour to receive as an individual, as it demonstrates a lifelong commitment to both industry and community.".
Mr Ellison said the contribution he is most proud of is the continued commitment to invest in the industry and the community.
"I have always believed that our success is directly aligned with the success of the communities in which we service - whether it is sponsorship of local communities, providing the best ferries or transport services, friendly helpful staff or investing in public infrastructure," he said.
"All of these things combine to contribute to our long term impact, and consistent improvement in community and industry. This is where I feel we have made a real difference."
While Mr Ellison will celebrate with family, friends and colleagues, he remains as committed as ever to seeing the industry recover from the lasting impacts of COVID.
"I am very confident that the tourism industry will recover as international borders open, additional flights are added to key routes and visitors prepare their travel arrangements," he said.
"Currently, our industry is being challenged by staff shortages and increasing costs but pent up demand worldwide, with Australia being a friendly, safe destination - will ensure a bright future for our industry.
"We will proudly continue our commitment to invest in local communities and enhance our environmental outcomes - it's an exciting time for tourism, sustainability and travel."
And where does an award-winning tourism boss go on holidays in Australia?
"My favourite travel destinations generally require warm weather. I like to head north to escape the depth of winter - Fraser Island, Magnetic Island, Stradbroke Island, or west to Rottnest Island, and stay south during summer, enjoying the likes of Kangaroo Island or Bruny Island, but a beach or a pool is a must!" he said.
Kelsian is Australia's largest land and marine transport service provider and tourism operator, with established operations in London and Singapore and more than 30 years' experience in delivering safe and reliable transport for its passengers.
Headquartered in Adelaide since 1989, Kelsian has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic growth to emerge as a leader in public bus and marine transport, and tourism operations.
Today, the group is one of Australia's most experienced providers of multi-modal public transport services and tourism experiences, boasting performance-driven capabilities across ferry, bus, and light rail both domestically and internationally.
In 2021 Kelsian moved more than 222 million customers and at the end of 2021 operated approximately 4,200 buses, 116 vessels and 24 light rail vehicles and had around 9,500 employees.
Kelsian is a leading business in zero emission transport technology with a genuine focus and care for the environment promoting a culture of sustainability.
Kelsian has recently placed Australia's largest order for electric buses. It was also the first in Australia to purchase hydrogen buses to service public transport contracts.
