The Islander

Kelsian Group chairman Jeff Ellison recognised with 2022 Queen's Birthday Honour

Updated June 17 2022 - 3:25am, first published 2:58am
Kelsian Group board chairmain Jeff Ellison, OAM, is a former SeaLink chief executive and managing director. Picture supplied

Kelsian Group board chairman Jeff Ellison was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia in the 2022 Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Local News

