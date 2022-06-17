The Islander
Business

Local funeral service starts up on Kangaroo Island

Updated June 17 2022 - 3:23am, first published 3:11am
Island Holistic Funerals provides a local service, delivered by Heidi Grieg and Kath Bald, tailored for Kangaroo Island residents. Picture supplied

KI Doula Services is proud to announce a continuation of end-of-life care for Kangaroo Island residents.

