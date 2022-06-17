Local funeral service starts up on Kangaroo Island

KI Doula Services is proud to announce a continuation of end-of-life care for Kangaroo Island residents.
It has formed of a partnership with Island Holistic Funerals, an independent, holistic and environmentally aware funeral company that provides personalised and individualised service to individuals and their families.
Island Holistic Funerals provides a local service, delivered by Kath Bald and Heidi Grieg, who are both trained to offer after-death services that, until now, have been provided by funeral directors from the mainland.
"As trained end-of-life doulas, we have a deep appreciation for honouring the whole person as they transition at end of life in a way that they choose," Heidi said.
It makes sense to us that after death care should also embody a holistic, individualised and gentle approach."
Further training has also given the local team the practical experience to provide funeral care that caters for all preferences.
For example, burial on a private rural holding, burial in a cemetery, a traditional church funeral, a memorial at a chosen location, internment of ashes, civil celebrancy, or transport between the mainland and the island for cremation or the coroner.
"KI Doula Services might already be involved in caring for a family who then can choose Island Holistic Funerals as their funeral service as well," Kath said.
"However, a family can use us as their preferred funeral directors whether KI Doula Services has been involved or not.
"Likewise, a family is not obliged to choose us just because KI Doula Services have been providing support.
"They might choose a funeral service from the mainland instead. The key point is that now there's a real choice."
Heidi and Kath said the aim of this unique partnership was to bring love and hope into the process of saying goodbye.
Families having the option of being involved as much or as little as they feel they can manage, they said.
Heidi is looking forward to being able to deliver the ethos and practices of holistic care on the Island.
"We're equipped to provide after-death care, whether the death has occurred at home, in hospital, or another facility," she said.
"We support families each step of the way to arrange and conduct beautiful, personalised funerals and memorials, and can arrange vigil so a family has the time and the privacy to be with their person to say goodbye free from the rush and pressure of trying to fit in with a mainland provider's schedule.
"We're trained to provide gentle, natural mortuary care so families can be assured that we're doing our utmost to look after their person with tenderness and respect."
For more information visit either www.kidoulaservices.com.au or www.islandholisticfunerals.com.au and get in touch via the contacts page.
You can also visit the KI Doula Services Facebook page, contact them directly via Facebook messenger or Whats App, or call them - Kath on 0428 169 384 or Heidi on 0497 148 116.
If you leave a message, they will call you back within the day.
