The Islander

Kingscote Drakes supermarket raises more than $12,000 for HeartKids

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated June 17 2022 - 3:59am, first published 3:25am
Staff at the Kingscote Drakes supermarket on Kangaroo Island dressed as superheroes in front of all the $2 HeartKids wall tokens. Picture: Stan Gorton

Four weeks of fundraising for HeartKids at Drakes supermarket culminated on Friday, June 17, 2022 with the staff dressed as superheroes.

