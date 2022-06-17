Four weeks of fundraising for HeartKids at Drakes supermarket culminated on Friday, June 17, 2022 with the staff dressed as superheroes.
They've raised more than $12,000 with Melody Anson leading the way.
Melody made capes for her colleagues that were worn over the past month as $2 wall tokens were offered to customers.
On the final day, there were also sausages and donuts on offer to raise additional funds, and the raffles were also drawn.
This is the fourth year that Drakes supermarkets across South Australia and Queensland have supported HeartKids.
HeartKids is the only national not-for-profit organisation solely focused on supporting and advocating for all people impacted by childhood heart disease, one of the largest causes of infant death in Australia.
The organisation's purpose is to make a real and lasting impact for the Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) community.
"We seek to give every child, teenager, and adult in Australia with congenital or childhood acquired heart disease a fighting chance to live a long, healthy, and fulfilling life," the website reads.
"Our support is a commitment for life because there is no known cure. People with congenital heart disease face unique challenges for their entire life." Donate here
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
