Meet your local KI community group | Penneshaw Progress Association

The Islander plans a series of "Meet your local community group" articles over coming months. These groups do so much for their communities and rely on volunteers just like yourself.
So why not put your hand up and join a local community group in your town or area.
First up we have the Penneshaw Progress Association.
Who heads your organisation and who are the committee?
Betty McAdam. Members are Betty McAdam, Robyn Field, Joy Willson, Jayne Bates, Mark Gilpin, Kristy Tannebring, Kathy Green, Megan Harvie and Margot Rosser.
Do you have regular meetings? When and where are they held? Are they open to the public?
Our meetings are held on the second Tuesday of the month at 7pm at the CWA hall.
Everybody is welcome to attend. They are lively and fun, often including wine and chocolate.
Betty does a great job keeping us all on track, it's only a rare occasion that she needs to bang her ever-present gavel.
How many committees or sub committees does your community group have?
We are proud to say that our committee is filled with a diverse and cohesive group of people. There are young professionals, farmers and retirees who make up our committee.
Our backgrounds and ideas are varied but we support each other and all have the same goal of improving our town.
Subcommittees are formed to manage projects and operate under Terms of Reference.
We also assist community groups by sourcing grants and liaison with the council on their behalf.
What motivates you to contribute to your community?
Penneshaw is such a fantastic community to be a part of.
As a Progress Association we want to make sure that Penneshaw continues to progress in line with the community's desires and in a fashion that suits our town's traditions.
We believe as a volunteer organisation we can achieve great outcomes with direct action.
What the key projects your community group has been involved with in the past 18 months?
Kangaroo Island Sculpture Trail - a favourite with tourists and locals alike. This is a place of exploration, art and healing.
We are so proud of what has been created on this previously underutilized piece of land.
Penneshaw Markets - A hive of activity on the first Sunday of the month during the warmer months. The markets provide an opportunity for social gatherings and shopping.
Penneshaw Community & Business Centre - often described as the heart of our town.
The PCBC provides an essential service to our community and so much more. The staff are the friendliest bunch of ladies who go above and beyond. They entertain children, lend a listening ear and even weigh babies.
Penneshaw Community Garden - we can't wait to see this project come to fruition. A place for people to gather and grow.
Penneshaw Medical Clinic upgrade - It is fantastic to see a Doctor return to Penneshaw and we are pleased to have played a small part in helping this happen.
Karta Harvest Exchange - a place to trade, catch up and be healthy.
Friends of the Penneshaw Cemetery - we are looking forward to seeing some improvements at the cemetery with this newly formed yet passionate group.
Landscaping of town gardens - Bryon Buick has done a stellar job establishing and maintaining these gardens and it has provided our town with such a facelift.
Updating interpretive signage for Penguin Sanctuary - Dilapidated signage has been redesigned and erected to enhance the penguin sanctuary.
Social events - Quiz nights, dinners, movie nights all provide an opportunity for people to catch up, check in and reconnect in these difficult times.
Upgrading Town Hall - repainting, upgrade of kitchen. If you haven't been to the Penneshaw Town Hall for a while you should check it out. With a new roof, paint job and renovated kitchen it is looking dapper.
Restoration of World War I and World War II Honour Boards - These honour boards have been lovingly transformed from unreadable and grubby to pristine and spectacular. They now hold pride of place in our hall's newly renovated foyer.
ANZAC Day commemoration- a community event to recognize and honour the sacrifices of all armed service personnel in war.
What are the key projects your community group will be focused on in the coming 18 months?
What is the best way for people to get involved in your community group?
The Penneshaw Progress Association loves input from our community. Do you have an idea that you would like help with or a special skill you think you could contribute?
Send us an at email: penneshawprogress@gmail.com
What are the contact details for your community group?
Our committee members are all approachable and happy to chat. Alternatively you could send an email or jump on its Facebook Page: Penneshaw Progress | Facebook
Or the email: penneshawprogress@gmail.com
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
