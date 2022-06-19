The Kangaroo Island Netball Association proudly sent five teams to the Netball SA Country Championships in Adelaide over the June long weekend.
Carnival Convenor, Kate Murray would like to take this opportunity to thank the sponsors for providing the support that enables our teams to compete - SeaLink, Nutrien, Emmetts, Elders and Physiotherapy Solutions.
Please get behind our local businesses that do so much to support local sport.
Thanks, must also go to the coaches, managers, umpires and players who all commit so much time, energy and effort into being a part of this carnival as well as the families and friends who helped transport, accommodate and support the players.
A special mention must go to our KI Netball Association Umpire Liaison, Maree Gifford, who coordinated all the umpires for the weekend whilst also umpiring many games herself.
Another highlight was Shontae Jones successfully earning her C Grade Umpire Badge accreditation during the carnival.
She must be congratulated for being prepared to take this next step in her umpiring development - Well done Shontae!
The players gathered at 7.30am on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Netball SA Stadium at Mile End, to participate in the Opening Ceremony before commencing their games.
Coach - Tracy Mills, Manager - Jasmin Florance, Umpire - Bek Bott
Team - Sierra Mills, Airlie Howard, Georgie Howard, Kiralee Ellson, Amelia Florance, Teila Baker, Pippa Bott, Imogen Hurst, Mia Henderson, Marni Howard (Res)
It was the first time we have had an 11&U team representing KI at the Country Championships and their competition was five games over one day.
Game 1 was against North Eastern, who started strong with accurate shooting, scoring the first 6 goals.
There were lots of nerves from our little islanders taking a little to warm up but only down by 3 at half time.
KI kept their momentum up and the play was even through to the dying seconds, only loosing by 1 goal.
Game 2 was against Hills. The girls got to meet their idol, Georgie Horjus and were pumped and scored the first goal.
Hills stepped up leading by 2 at half time. The second half was a little scrappy by both teams, but Hills managed to take a strong lead, winning by 11 goals.
The 3rd game of the day was against Port Augusta. This team came our strong and had a 6-goal lead at half time, but our girls matched them goal for goal in the second half. Game 4 was against River Murray and our girls came our firing with everyone playing their part and getting a 3-goal lead at half time.
Determined to continue their lead, they managed to score 11 goals to zero in the second half.
The final game was against Great Southern and our team was getting a bit tired.
At half time they were 11 goals down but after a pep talk about teamwork and having fun, they matched Great Southern in the second half.
All the girls proudly represented KI, playing well, doing their part in the team and having fun at the same time. Jasmin Florance (Team Manager)
Coach - Sarah Were, Manger - Renae Florance, Umpire - Jodie Trethewey
Team - Ava Mills, Mya Marshall, Lily Thomas, Lily Trethewey, Mia Kuchel, Lucy Were, Chloe Davis, Matilda Wyatt, Poppy Kay
We had the pleasure of taking 10 young ladies away to represent Kangaroo Island.
Saturday, we played four games. The girls had a tough matchup against all four teams. Unfortunately, we didn't win a game, with our opponents being too tall and strong.
Sunday, we played six games with two of them being evenly matched.
Unfortunately, again we didn't win a game, but the girls didn't give up they continued to play hard and didn't drop their heads. It was very enjoyable to watch the girls grow, improve and have fun as a team and they did KI proud.
A big thank you to Renae Florence for being our team manager. Also, to Kate Murray for the huge effort in organizing five teams to go away, Jodie Trethewey for umpiring our team and also to parents for their support. Thanks, Sarah Were (Coach)
Coach - Jane Roberts, Manager - Cherie Kuchel, Umpire - John (from Adelaide)
Team - Belle Morris, Sophie Were, Layla Kuchel, Brooke Millar, Maddy Robinson, Gracie Kaupilla, Tahlia Florance, Sienna Donaghy, Indy Berden
'No lobs' was probably the biggest lesson that the 15 U's took away from the recent weekend at Country Champs.
With a team of 9, the 15s stepped up and played some good netball over the two days. In a weird draw they faced the same teams on both days.
The first two teams we played each day (Mid Hills and Yorke) ended up being the finalists for our division. These matches tested the team, but we were able to stick with Mid Hills for the first half of the games and against Yorke we were able to score higher in the second half when we stepped up to their pressure.
The other three teams that we faced (Western Eyre, Mallee and Adelaide Plains) we were evenly matched with. In these games the girls put some great passages of play together, working the ball down court, using space, and coming forward. It was the final game that was a nail biter with some determination and a last-minute intercept, which we capitalised on, to come away with a 1-point win which was a nice way to finish our weekend.
Overall, the girls were equal 4th in the division with 3 wins and a draw but percentage pushed us to 5th so narrowly missing finals. A great effort by all! Jane Roberts (Coach)
17&U Rep Team
Coach - Eliana Lequesne, Manager - Shauna Hammat, Umpire - Shontae Jones
Team - Seraphina Snowball, Evie Hammat, Camilla Lovison, Opriss Osbourne, Scarlett Johnston, Zahli Neighbour, Abby Murray, Iiesha Kuchel, Minka Macauley, Raemi Morris
It was refreshing to have a new face on the scene of the Country Champs team for 2022.
Eliana Lequesne committed a lot of time to coaching the 17 U team and bought with her lots of knowledge. Eli and I were lucky to work with a great bunch of young women.
They were mature and lots of fun. They took their netball seriously and tried hard at all the different positions and combinations they were challenged with.
The team had some very testing and demanding games, with some much taller girls to stand, but it was great to get three really good wins as well as competing strongly in some close matches. The girls were a versatile group who listened to their coach as well as implementing it and every single one improved over the weekend.
A credit to the girls and the sportsmanship, dedication, and talent they showed as a team over the weekend. Shauna Hammat (Manager).
Coach - Kate Murray, Assistant Coach - Christine Sheridan, Scorer - Alan Thomas, Umpire - Maree Gifford
Team - Grace Sheridan, Bethany Leybourne, Romane Theivon, Maddy Petchell, Amy Langdon, Janine Wandel, Amy Thomas, Bridget Grimes, Deanna Rice
It has been a number of years since Kangaroo Island has filled a Senior team at the Country Championships and it was great to finally be able to get enough willing participants to put one on the court in 2022.
We struggled to match the speed, intensity and accuracy of our opponents from the mainland, but our effort, commitment and persistence continued none the less.
Janine and Amy T were our dynamic goal shooters most of the time and had to take numerous aerial leaps to take possession of the ball.
Grace spent most of the weekend running through the mid court and took a number of nice intercepts and was close to so many more.
Bridget and Deanna shared the WA position and had to be body strong on the goal circle when working the ball into the circle. Ro and
Maddy provided valuable mid court defence and backup down the court when we were attacking.
Our circle defence was mostly taken care of by Bethany and Amy L, who fought hard for rebounds and picked up any loose balls that came their way.
After four games on Saturday and only one on Sunday, the team finished 10th out of 11 and without a win, but hopefully they enjoyed the challenge of the weekend. Kate Murray (Coach)
