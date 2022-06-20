Western Districts changerooms officially opened in front of big crowd

More than 350 people attend the Western Districts versus Wisanger football and netball games on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
The sporting day marked a significant milestone for the western community of Kangaroo Island in their recovery from the devastating Black Summer bushfires.
In addition, the official opening of the new Ausco changerooms at Western Districts marked the culmination of more than two years of work rebuilding the sporting facility.
The facilities original facilities were destroyed in the 2019/20 bushfires on Kangaroo Island.
Approximately 80 per cent of the club members were directly impacted by the bushfires.
The "Club in the Scrub" is the only community hub out the western end of Kangaroo Island.
The loss of the facilities greatly impacted the whole island community.
The South Australian National Football League (SANFL) initially called company Ausco Modular to see what facilities could be mobilised to Kangaroo Island after the bushfires.
Soon after, the South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) and the state government provided funding for the new changerooms that will be integrated into the new clubrooms, designed and project managed by Shannon Architects.
Further funding has been provided by the Australian Football League (AFL) Community Relief Fund and Cricket Australia for the clubrooms, along with funding from the KI Mayoral Bushfire Relief and Recovery Fund and the Kangaroo Island Lions.
Western Districts president Greg Bald and the club have been humbled by all the donations.
"The support of the club has received by way of donations, grants, and sponsorship has been humbling," Mr Bald said.
"The club was insured, but there was no way we could rebuild what was destroyed with just insurance money."
The new facilities from Ausco Modular recently won the Parks and Leisure Australia SA/NT Region Award for Community Facility of the Year.
Member for Mawson, Leon Bignall said during his speech that Western Districts changerooms were previously assessed by the SANFL as the second-worst in the state .
Mr Bignell also thanked the previous Marshall government for its support, particularly Corey Wingard, a great supporter of the rebuild project.
"I remember driving into the Western Districts oval with Tony Nolan (former football president) just after the fires," Mr Bignall said.
"We looked over to the old change rooms, and they had (just) survived, then we saw the destroyed clubrooms - I won't repeat what Tony said, but it was devastating."
The Western Districts Rebuild Committee has worked tirelessly to finalise the contract for the clubroom build, which will commence soon.
"The committee have put in so much of their own time to rebuild their beloved club," Mr Bald said.
"It is volunteers that make the Kangaroo Island community so strong."
David Shannon, Shannon Architects, supports the process led by Greg Bald, Ben Riggs, Maree Gifford, Greg Downing, Damien Florance, Alex Laver, Annie Morris, Ben Davies, Julie Boyle, Lachlan Florance, Chris Bald and Anna Osman.
"Saturday's opening had a great crowd of footballers and netballers from Western Districts and Wisanger Sports Club, along with their supporters to hear from State Government, SANFL and AFL, and SACA and Cricket Australia," Mr Bald said.
"Their support and generosity were also acknowledged by the weather, which managed to put on a sunny day just for the occasion.
"Our particular thanks to Lisa Faraci and Belinda Marsh from SANFL, Amber Koster from AFL and Alica Clutterham from SACA, who have been amazing supporters of the club, sport and junior development on Kangaroo Island."
