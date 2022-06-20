Hanson Bay Wildlife Sanctuary restoration planning with UniSA students

The Restoration Ecology students at the University of South Australia spent part of the first semester designing plans for the restoration of three habitats at Hanson Bay Wildlife Sanctuary.
The fenced enclosures aim to protect revegetation in degraded areas that have different objectives as habitats for target species.
Manager Jim Geddes started revegetating after the 2019-2020 bushfires on Kangaroo Island.
UniSA course coordinator associate professor Topa Petit said some plants were already well established, but the areas still needed a lot more input.
"Jim's patience with the students is appreciated. Working for the Sanctuary is a great opportunity for the students, who learn in real life, with applied projects," Topa said.
"It's a mutually beneficial collaboration."
Mr Geddes enjoys the interactions with the students and discussing ideas that will promote the success of the Sanctuary.
"Part of the role of the Sanctuary is education, and we all learn there every day," Jim said.
