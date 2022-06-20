The Islander

Hanson Bay Wildlife Sanctuary restoration planning with UniSA students

Updated June 20 2022 - 1:54am, first published 1:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hanson Bay Wildlife Sanctuary manager Jim Geddes explains the history of the sheoak revegetation area. Picture: MB Stonor

The Restoration Ecology students at the University of South Australia spent part of the first semester designing plans for the restoration of three habitats at Hanson Bay Wildlife Sanctuary.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.