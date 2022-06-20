The Islander
Photos

Parndana, Wonks win Kangaroo Island Football Round 8

Updated June 20 2022 - 2:14am, first published 1:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The top four seems all but confirmed for the A Grade, after Parndana defeated Dudley United by 59 points.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.