Parndana, Wonks win Kangaroo Island Football Round 8

The top four seems all but confirmed for the A Grade, after Parndana defeated Dudley United by 59 points.
Led by Davis (5 goals), McMulkin (3) up forward, and Trethewey (3) up the ground, Parndana just had too many answers around the ground.
New father, May handled the ball like he was handling his new born and set up many plays for the visitors.
Dudley was well led by their young players, McLeay, Lovering and Denholm.
Coach Houchin will be patient with his young charges and some short-term pain will be to the benefit of Dudley's future.
A good win to Parndana, setting their season up for a major charge at finals. DU 6.6 def by P 14.17
Western Districts have shown they are the team to beat, overcoming Wisanger despite an early scare.
Wisanger kicked with the two-goal breeze and they quickly showed they weren't going be beaten easily.
Good tackling pressure had wonks on the back foot, and Wisanger quickly had the first three of the game.
The perfect start for Wisanger, their ball winners of Cross and Sampson well on top of their well credentialed opponents.
Both teams not taking a back step, contests at the ball and man were hard and tough.
Good defence by Nolan led to Wonks first goal through Hammat, but it was Wisanger on top with a 17-point lead at the first break.
With Coach Whale out with COVID, Crabb looked to inspire his charges.
The message must have worked, wonks scoring the first of the quarter.
Berry setting up plays for the Wisanger side though and Wisanger were able to get the instant response.
After this wonks got their run and carry game going and with some quick goals had the pressure back on Wisanger.
Hedges causing some headaches for his opponents and with Cross getting on top in the centre it caused many scoring opportunities for the home side.
Wonks finishing the quarter brilliantly, five goals in as many minutes all of a sudden had Wisanger on the back foot.
The game getting fiery, with wonks frustrating their opponents and Wisanger struggling to find a target up forward.
Wonks up by 27 points at half time, with a 7 goal to 1 quarter setting up the eventual victory.
Wisangers straight kicking keeping them in the game, as well as wonks poor kicking for goal.
Wisanger needed a similar quarter to what wonks had to have any chance at all.
Wonks kicked the first of the half, with Hedges and Barrett combining well.
Wisanger needed quick goals to have any chance, Stewart and Florance at each other the whole time.
Stewart winning this particular contest, but an even third quarter was not what Wisanger wanted. Wonks up by 32 points at the final break.
The game over early in the last, Hedges (5 goals) doing most of the finishing.
This took the steam out of Wisanger, wonks dominating the territory and the scoreboard in the final quarter.
Wonks kicking 7 goals to 1 in the final quarter, a mirror image of the second term. Wonks running out winners by 51 points, near guaranteeing top spot in the process. WD 18.10 def W 10.7
Reserves: Parndana have scored an important win and gained some breathing space from the bottom two, defeating Dudley by 15 points.
It was the veterans of both sides who were the better performers; Ragless at times threatened to win the game for Dudley off his own boot and finished the game with 6 goals.
Wurst, Mills and Bussenschutt were instrumental in keeping Dudley at arm's length, while young Mauheni-Edwards played his best senior game for the roosters so far.
Dudley was also well led by Bates, Willson and Pressley, but other than Ragless up forward, Dudley struggled to score.
Dudley this week will face a season defining match up against Wisanger, in what will shape the reserves final four. DU 8.1 def by P 10.4
Western Districts reserves have continued their good form and defeated a young Wisanger side by 71 points.
The Wonks side kicked with a two-goal northerly breeze and dominated the first quarter.
Larcombe and Correll used the ball brilliantly all day, and the big bodies of Hammat and Benney were just too strong for the Wisanger defence.
Shurven was by far Wisangers best on the day, and stopped wonks winning by more but you can't win games from deep in defence.
Try as they might, Wisanger weren't able to get it past the wonks wall of Riggs, Howard and co.
Credit to Wisanger for fighting the game out and they managed to outscore the home side, keeping them goal less in the last term.
A good win for the Wonks side, setting up a mouth-watering clash against Kingscote this week. WD 10.14 def. W 4.3
Colts: Parndana have defeated a valiant Dudley united side at Penneshaw. Dudley had no answer to the big body of Kaea Mauheni-Edwards, who finished the game with 8 goals.
With Colton Trethewey and Eli Kuchel providing plenty of run out of the centre, the Parndana forwards had a field day.
However, Dudley continued to try hard and were well led by Dylan Bunney, Tait Florance and Rylan Edgel.
The major difference in the game was that Dudley struggled to find a target up forward, just being a bigger body short of challenging Parndana on this occasion.
The score at half time was 11 goals to 1 meaning the teams were evened up a bit after half time.
A good win to the rooster team in the end, establishing themselves in the top two. DU 2.4 def by P 22.10
The game at Gosse was a good game played between two very even sides. Western Districts getting over the line by 15 points, their defence the main reason for being victorious on this occasion.
Toby Nolan led from the front, being the only multiple goalkicker on the ground and creating many scoring opportunities for the home side.
In turn, Timmy Turner led from the front for the panther side playing the sweeping role in defence.
Wisanger passing the ball around, but struggled to score. Molly Watters and Jackson Short putting themselves in the right spots to thwart the Wisanger effort.
T.J Warren and Tom Bott were in and under all game attacking the ball hard and keeping themselves in it.
Wisanger were still in the game late in the final quarter, but fell just short. An entertaining game to watch. WD 4.8 def W 2.5
