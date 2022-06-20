The Islander

SA Government cuts rock lobster licence fee

Updated June 20 2022 - 4:24am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rock lobster boats and a rainbow off Kingscote, Kangaroo Island. Picture: Stan Gorton

The state government will reduce licence fees for the South Australia rock lobster fishery by 50 per cent for 2022-23.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.