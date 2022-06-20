SA Government cuts rock lobster licence fee

The state government will reduce licence fees for the South Australia rock lobster fishery by 50 per cent for 2022-23.
The government said the reduction was an election commitment and was a practical and fast way to assist the SA rock lobster fishery.
Fishers were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the disruption to the Chinese market, events well beyond its control.
The reduction is welcomed by industry, including SA Northern Zone Rock Lobster Fishing Association chief executive Kyri Toumazos.
The fee reduction had "created a positive response amongst the sector and has provided a collaborative operating environment between industry and the government".
Rock lobster licence holders will soon receive these savings through their annual fee notice for 2022-23.
Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development, Clare Scriven said she was pleased to see that the government's first budget delivering a commitment for a $2.6 million, 50 per cent reduction in licence fees.
"When rock lobster fishers get their licence fee notices, they will see these savings for themselves, and I am certain it will be a welcome relief," she said.
"I look forward to seeing the Rock Lobster fishery in our state continue to produce their world renowned, environmentally friendly, sustainably harvested products and seeing the industry rebound and recover from what has been a challenging few years."
