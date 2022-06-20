The extraordinary marine biodiversity in Kangaroo Island's waters was featured at the Blue Water Summit held on World Oceans Day.
The summit was held around the world on June 8, 2022, including at the Royal South Australian Yacht Squadron in Adelaide.
Advertisement
A global event saw 18 panellists invited to give presentations webcast to the world, highlighting the magnificent Southern Ocean and sadly, current threats.
A broad range of issues in Antarctica presented by Adventurer Tim Jarvis in the "Discovery and Recovery" panel gave great insights to the depth and extent of problems faced by the icy southern continent.
Antarctica needs help to survive the ravages of pollution, over exploitation and climate change.
A salutary way to begin a celebration of our oceans but indeed timely and a perfect platform for the following panel speakers.
Kangaroo Island featured in the "Citizen Science to the Rescue" panel.
Tasmanian ceramic artist Jane Bamford gave a presentation highlighting art/science collaborations, through "gifting for habitat" creations.
These include her ceramic little penguin nesting modules, working with Sara-Lena Reinhold, Dr Colombelli-Negrel and Kate Welz - an innovative project already showing results.
Also in the same panel, Kangaroo Island/Victor Harbor Dolphin Watch coordinator Tony Bartram was invited to discuss the highly respected regional project and its impact, upon both dolphin conservation and human wellbeing.
Tony emphasized that dolphins are bioindicators, like the proverbial canaries in the coalmine, giving insights to the overall state of marine habitats.
Dolphin Watch collaborative partner AusOcean's founder Alan Noble featured in the "Cure for Ocean Blindness and Improving Ocean Literacy" panel.
Alan encourages us to "look" below the surface, engaging with 21st century technology to remove ocean blindness.
He described AusOcean's outstanding work in schools through their "Network Blue" initiative.
Ongoing travel sponsorship by project sponsors SeaLink KI, provided Dolphin Watch the opportunity to participate in this highly acclaimed event, organised by William Ehmcke and Greg Reitmann of the Blue Water Institute.
The not-for-profit institute has an office in Adelaide and is committed to the preservation of the planet through the art of storytelling and filmmaking.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.