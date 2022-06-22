The Islander
Disaster Relief Australia and locals clean up Parndana Community Caravan Park

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated June 22 2022 - 1:15am, first published 12:29am
Volunteers from Disaster Relief Australia joined locals to tidy up the Parndana Community Caravan Park on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

