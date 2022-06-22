Time to truly talk to each other?
The attention given to the Kingscote Jetty Foreshore Area in recent months has highlighted that this area presently is a mix of jetties, heritage buildings, utilities, and land and sea of which is owned and managed and protected, by Crown and state government; which in turn is managed by its various departments.
This precinct is much loved and enjoyed by all Islanders and visitors.
There is a children's playground, and soldiers memorial within this area, managed by the council. There is an area for a market place, car park, and access to a boardwalk to the beach, and access to fishing.
All of which, serves well the residents and families of Kingscote, and all Islanders in their enjoyment of this area.
Before any changes to this area or the surrounding sea/waters are considered, of any sort, now, or in the future, should not the state government itself be required to consult with the general public as to any changes that would impact the present status quo?
Barbara Binns, Kingscote
Cruises are back, yah! 28 ships are scheduled to visit Kangaroo Island for the 2022-23 summer. Some of these ships are huge; a "back of the envelope" calculation suggests they can carry around 20 passengers for each working-age resident of the Port of Penneshaw.
Experience with past cruise ship sojourns, suggests the Island can expect a lot. Especially a lot of these: expropriated medical services; hijacked rubbish bins; volunteer fatigue; debilitated community services; deeper potholes; overburdened public facilities; roadside litter; and an exhausted hospitality workforce.
And while exorbitant cruise operator profits sail off into the sunset, think for a moment about the cost burden of providing this great Island venue for the jollification of seafarers, subsidised by your rates and taxes.
Then again, nah! Haven't missed the cruise ships at all!
John Matheson, Antechamber Bay
