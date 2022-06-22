Making a ferry booking has been made simpler, and faster with the launch of SeaLink's brand-new website, offering a much-improved online customer experience.
The website has also been designed with the mobile customer top of mind.
KI Residents can make bookings by clicking on the 'person icon' at the top right-hand corner of the home page to access their log to be able to book their special KI Resident fares.
Residents can keep using the same username and password that they used with the previous website.
For residents who do not have a KI Resident log in, they will need to contact SeaLink on 8551 7222 to set one up.
As with the previous website, there is a Resident information page where residents can access information, terms and conditions about fares, including family and friends' fares and special offers, such as the Earlybird vehicle special.
The yellow weather cancellation banner that locals have come to know will not appear across the top anymore.
With this website, on the below section of the home page, a status alert will appear which you will click on to find out more.
Also, you will see that around 30 minutes before ferry departure, the yellow "Book" button will change and it will say "Boarding Now" as there is a live feed for each ferry departure. SeaLink has to cut off online booking about 30 minutes before departure.
Some of the new booking features of the website include:
