The hull of the sailing ship Independence is taking shape in the RIG shed at American River.
Volunteers are very pleased with the progress over the last year, and within the next 12 months the hull will be hauled outside and turned over.
Advertisement
Work can then begin on the topsides and internal structures of what eventually will be a working sail training ship and tourist attraction.
The vessel is a replica of the 45-foot (14m) schooner built by visiting American sealers on Kangaroo Island in 1803.
In May 2013, the Rebuild Independence Group, a volunteer group based in American River, was formed to set about reconstructing the Independence.
Volunteer Tony Klieve said work had progressed very well, particularly with the scaffolding erected to allow workers to complete the keel.
Work had continued through the COVID pandemic and visitors kept coming to the shed, making donations.
The project had been funded mostly by small donations.
More than 6000 small wooden planks worth $20 each had been sold, raising more than $120,000 for the construction.
"We still need all the funding we can get," Tony said.
Fundraising would continue for the big ticket items, including sails and the engine, he said.
Parts from other salvaged vessels had also been collected to go into the Independence, including a ship's wheel and compass.
The RIG volunteers had also sourced a large 40-foot trailer that will be used to haul the hull in and out of the shed and down to the water.
Based on advice from the project's shipwright, Tony said it was hoped the hull would be flipped next year, with at least another couple years work on the internal and topsides.
(From Wikipedia)
Independence , a 35-ton schooner, was the first ship constructed in South Australian waters. The crew of the visiting American sealing brig Union, under the command of Capt. Isaac Pendleton, built her between April and August 1803 at what is now known as American River on Kangaroo Island. Daniel Wright, the ship's carpenter, was in charge of the construction of the Independence at the mouth of Ship Creek, 800m west of the present-day American River oval.
On 15 June 1805, Independence set sail from Sydney for the Antipodes Islands (860 km south east of Dunedin New Zealand) and was never seen again. The Sydney Gazette reported the loss on March 16, 1806.
Advertisement
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.