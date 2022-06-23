The Islander
Independence sailing ship takes shape at American River on Kangaroo Island

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated June 23 2022 - 12:54am, first published 12:30am
The hull of the sailing ship Independence is taking shape in the RIG shed at American River.

