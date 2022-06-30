Alex Ratcliff moved to Kangaroo Island to escape the rat race and reconnect with his ancestral roots.
He has been the chef at Dudley Wines for the last 12 months,
Alex was born in Brisbane and grew up in Queensland, NSW, and South Australia, but had never previously visited KI.
When COVID hit, he like so many others reassessed his situation and decided he needed a change.
When he saw the advertisement for Dudley Wines, and his sister Lauren offered him temporary accommodation, he realised this was the opportunity he'd been waiting for.
Alex's great grandfather, James Frederick Ratcliff, settled at Pelican Lagoon in the 1890's, extending his family to 11 children and building Ratcliff Cottage and Ratcliff Track.
You can read about James Federick's genealogy at the KI Pioneers Association website: James Frederick RATCLIFF
Times were tough and perhaps ahead their time, turned the property into holiday lodgings for those looking for adventure.
The older boys would take groups fishing both on the lagoon and out to sea.
Consequently, all the Ratcliff boys were legendary fishermen.
Alex's great uncle Horace, who lost his arm in an accident at Salt Lake as a young man, built his own home and boat at American River.
Horrie's story is recorded on a plaque on the American River Wharf.
He died September 27, 1966 and is buried at the American River cemetery.
During his time here, Alex has had the opportunity to visit Ratcliff Cottage and have dinner with the current owners.
More recently, Alex's Mum Sandra, daughter of Herbert Ratcliff also moved to the island.
Both Alex and Sandra are enjoying Island life and would like to acknowledge the Howard family for their support.
Alex has just launched a new winter menu to complement Dudley's wines, including spicy beef and bean nachos and gourmet pizzas such as spiced lamb yiros and seafood cocktail.
Also, KI locals get a 15 per cent discount on all dine-in drinks and takeaway wines. Just mention it to our staff when ordering.
And there is live music too with Sunday Vibes on the first Sunday of every month at Dudley Wines.
July 3: Fleur Summers is a singer, multi instrumentalist and Music Educator. Hailing from Sydney, she now resides on Kangaroo Island.
August 7: Clayton (Cuz) Linke, is a local guitarist, playing well known songs from a large variety of eras and genres.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
