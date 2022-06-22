The SA Ambulance Service is looking for volunteers on Kangaroo Island to answer the call and join its ranks.
The service has launched a new community recruitment drive to bolster teams at Western Kangaroo Island, Penneshaw, American River and Kingscote.
The service's latest campaign, "Answer the Call", showcases volunteers from across the state responding to Triple Zero (000) calls.
Getting behind the initiative, volunteers across KI have been speaking about the benefits of becoming a SAAS volunteer on the Island.
Volunteering is easier than you think, with the opportunity to make a difference and gain life-long skills that can be used in everyday life.
Heidi Greig has been volunteering with the Western KI team for seven years.
While there were many opportunities to get involved in her local community, she was drawn to the ambulance service because she had a background in the health sector.
"We have a pretty close-knit community here and there are so many opportunities for getting 'amongst it'," Heidi said.
I don't play sports but have a background in health-related fields, so being involved in SAAS was appealing."
Volunteering has allowed her to gain many news skills, in particular, teamwork and trust.
"Out on a job it feels like we just become this one green organism with many hands, all working towards a common goal," she said.
"The usual markers of status don't apply - everyone gives their best in the moment."
Heidi said while the team was diverse, what united them was their sharing of the same core values.
"It's humbling that people trust you, and it's something I try and really hold on to. You turn up to help when people are at their most vulnerable."
Most patients are people with chest pain, breathing problems or pre-existing medical conditions.
Of course, on some occasions there are major incidents, but these are a small portion of the work.
You will always be paired with a qualified ambulance officer, who will be there to support you.
"Volunteering for SAAS isn't about 'blood and guts'. A lot of people are put off because there's a misconception that it's all gore and drama. It's not," Heidi said.
"There's a lot of nuances in the role; reading the situation; looking for subtle cues; clear and compassionate communication. It's so much more than gore."
Whether you work full-time, are a student or retired, volunteering with SAAS can help you broaden your skillset, meet like-minded community members, and make new friends.
With flexible rosters that can work around your lifestyle, you don't always need to be at the ambulance station when on-call.
"Just offer what you can. I've chosen to volunteer for something that I enjoy, so I see it as just another aspect of my life, that further enriches it."
There's no better time to answer the call and take control in an emergency, to help save the lives of others.
Interested? Call Regional Team Leader, Michael Berden on 1300 054 353 or the Volunteer Support Unit on 1300 175 584 (Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 4.30pm).
Or apply through the SAAS website: www.saasvolunteer.sa.gov.au or email SAASvolunteer@sa.gov.au
