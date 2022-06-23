The Islander

Birthing services suspended again on Kangaroo Island

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated June 23 2022 - 1:06am, first published 12:58am
The sign at the entrance to the Kangaroo Island Hospital. Picture: Stan Gorton

Birthing services at Kangaroo Island Health Service are temporarily suspended due to midwifery staff shortages.

Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

