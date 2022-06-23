Birthing services suspended again on Kangaroo Island

Birthing services at Kangaroo Island Health Service are temporarily suspended due to midwifery staff shortages.
The temporary suspension is from 8am Wednesday, June 22 to 8am Thursday, July 7, and the community will be advised as soon as midwifery services have resumed.
In the event a woman in labour presents to KI Health Service during this time, a transfer will be arranged to the most appropriate birthing site.
Services on KI were suspended over Christmas due to similar staff shortages.
KI Health Service, Director of Nursing and Midwifery, Katrina Seng said the utmost priority in the provision of birthing services was the health and safety of patients, both mother and baby.
"We will be providing assistance and making alternative birthing arrangements with local women and their planned births during this period, and are working closely with SA Ambulance Service, MedSTAR, RFDS and BHFLHN (Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network) to ensure all women have access to safe birthing services," Katrina said.
"Antenatal and post-natal midwifery services will continue to be available to the Kangaroo Island community throughout this time.
"Women can contact the midwife, treating doctor or the Kangaroo Island Health Service on 8553 4200 if they have any questions or concerns.
"We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and would like to reassure the community that we are committed to continuing to provide safe and high quality birthing services on-Island."
