Another pod accommodation development is being proposed for Kangaroo Island, this time at 3352 Hog Bay Road at Pelican Lagoon.
Nic Design Studio in Adelaide has lodged a development application with the state government planning portal.
The company's website shows pods on the shores of Gobell Lake, one of the salt lakes just off Hog Bay Road where it runs along Pelican Lagoon.
Company's director and architect Nic Wong said the project was still under assessment and not much information could be shared until it obtained approval from the council.
A spokesperson for the Attorney General's department confirmed the 3352 Hog Bay Road proposal was currently before the state planning department.
The Kangaroo Island Council remained the assessment authority, but the State Planning Commission was assisting the council while it worked to appoint a new planner, the spokesperson said.
The commission had sought additional information about the proposal, including an updated site plan and details of external materials.
"This is a standard part of the process that enables the assessment to proceed," the spokesperson said.
The Attorney General's department also confirmed work can commence at the nearby Cliffs Golf Course project, also at Pelican Lagoon.
Approval had been granted for site works to commence, however more approvals were needed for works to commence in earnest, the spokesperson said.
Details of conditions, documents that still need to be assessed etc can be found on page 138 of June 24, 2021 edition the Government Gazette: (https://governmentgazette.sa.gov.au/sites/default/files/public/documents/gazette/2021/June/2021_043.pdf#page=197)
The long list of conditions include completing an environmental assessment including impact on kangaroos and sea eagles, as well as Aboriginal archaeological sites, as well as addressing water and road issues, including realigning the Davies Road intersection.
Meanwhile, luxury accommodation pod company Wander has announced the location of its Kangaroo Island site, and will welcome guests at the end of 2022.
That company's four new "WanderPods" will perch atop the bluff overlooking nearby Snelling Beach at Middle River on the north coast of Kangaroo Island.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
