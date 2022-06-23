The Islander

Salt lake pods proposed at Pelican Lagoon on Kangaroo Island

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated June 23 2022 - 2:52am, first published 2:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nic Design Studio in Adelaide is proposing accommodation pods on the salt lake at 3352 Hog Bay Road at Pelican Lagoon on Kangaroo Island. Picture: Nic Design Studio website

Another pod accommodation development is being proposed for Kangaroo Island, this time at 3352 Hog Bay Road at Pelican Lagoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.