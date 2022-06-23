Kangaroo Island continues its strong connection with the South Adelaide Football Club.
The Kangaroo Island Football League is one of the community leagues, along with the Southern League and Great Southern League, that feed into the city club under the Talent Pathway program.
South Adelaide visited the Island at the start of the 2022 SANFL season, running a few training sessions to look at the KI youth and also a coaching workshop.
KIFL junior rep assistant coach Dan Florance, himself a former Panther, listed the current South Adelaide connections this season.
The youngest were the Under 14s Cain Florance from Kingscote and Kaea Mauheni-Edwards from Parndana.
The Under 16s had Blake Florance of Kingscote, Charlie Baker from Western Districts and Korelle Wintinna from Parndana playing, while the Under 18s sent over Koby Cockshell and Jayden Christophers from Kingscote and Jackson Lockett from Wisanger.
Luke Shurven of Wisanger was playing Reserves for South Adelaide while Tait Lovering of Kingscote and Damon Frietag of Wisanger were playing at the League level this season.
Jackson, Korelle and Luke played their first games for South at the start of the season, while Cain and Kaea play fortnightly on Friday nights.
Blake, Jayden, Koby, Damon and Tait are full-time players for South Adelaide all season.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
