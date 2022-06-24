Volunteer Bruno Beltrame was recognised at the Biggest Morning Tea at the Kingscote Bowling Club on Thursday, May 26.
He received a certificate of thanks from the Kangaroo Island Cancer Support Group for all the jobs he does for them.
"Thank you, Bruno, for all you do, the little things you are asked from the drop of the hat, IT needs, little donations, a tight lid," the certificate reads. "Your kindness and support of our KI community is much appreciated."
Bruno and his partner Susi Whitehead moved to the Island in 2016, setting up their KI Dragonfly Guesthouse, which happens to be right next door to the support group shop on Murray Street.
He said he popped over and helped the volunteers putting out the flag or lifting or opening something.
Most recently he is assisting the volunteers learn how to use electronic payment systems, at both the cancer support group shop and the Lions op shop.
He said what he did was "just a drop in the ocean" compared to the efforts of all the long-serving volunteers at the support group.
Locals such as Alison Uren, Midge and Bev Patterson and Graham and Christine Smith, deserved recognition and to be featured with their own article and photo, he said.
And he encouraged everyone to visit the shop and get some of the delicious home-made sauces and spreads on offer.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
