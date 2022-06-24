The Islander
You're invited to launch of KI Threatened Plant Seed Production Garden

Updated June 24 2022 - 2:09am, first published 1:56am
Collecting seeds from threatened plants on Kangaroo Island. Picture supplied

Kangaroo Island residents are invited to attend the launch of the KI Threatened Plant Seed Production Garden at the Cygnet Park Sanctuary.

