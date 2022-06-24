Kangaroo Island residents are invited to attend the launch of the KI Threatened Plant Seed Production Garden at the Cygnet Park Sanctuary.
The South Australian Seed Conservation Centre, Nature Conservation Society of South Australia and not-for-profit organisation BioR have worked on the seed production garden to conserve Kangaroo Island's threatened plants.
The new seed production garden is located at Cygnet Park Sanctuary where a Friends of Kangaroo Island Threatened Flora group can work together.
A seed production garden (SPG) is a strategic approach to planting out diverse plant species, en masse, to ensure seed bank availability of priority plant species.
This will enable community and landholders to have access to rare and threatened plants that can be planted on their property, protecting against large-scale and localised extinction due to drought, fire, flooding, dieback and vegetation clearance.
Please join us and learn more about the SPG and the Friends of Kangaroo Islands Threatened Flora Group.
Morning tea and a barbecue lunch will be provided.
It happens at the Threatened Plant Seed Production Garden on Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 10am to 3pm at Cygnet Park Sanctuary, Ropers Road, Cygnet River.
RSVP: through Eventbrite (click here) or by emailing bec.duffield@ncssa.asn.au
