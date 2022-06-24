Band members of Jacky Winter are excited to be playing for their home Island crowd at the coming Adelaide Guitar Festival "On the Road" concert.
Jacky Winter is a three-piece band based on Karta - or Kangaroo Island - led by the song-writing force of Leo Creighton on guitar, along with Tristan Simon on base and Josh Mulvaney on drums.
They are among the line up of accomplished musicians, led by festival director Slava Grigoryan, set to play at the Eleanor Downs Shearing Shed on Sunday, July 17.
Jacky Winter is sure to conduct an experience and journey with every set, playing a range of styles while paving the way with their fresh, unique sound.
Their heartfelt and dynamic performances are sure to be memorable as well as a trip to pristine Kangaroo Island.
The boys met on the Island about two years ago and the band was Leo's vision initially, after which Tristan and Josh joined.
Leo is a guide at Seal Bay, Josh works for the KI Landscape Board and Tristan is a music teacher.
Both Tristan and Leo are committee members of KI Art Feast and have a real passion to see the arts on the Island flourish.
In preparation for the upcoming concert, Tristan with the support of KI Art Feast has been holding music workshops for the Island's youth at The Junction community centre.
From 11am to 12.30pm on concert day July 17, band members from Jacky Winter will lead these students in a youth workshop and performance.
In the weeks leading up to the concert, the participants are composing an original song that they will perform to open the concert.
To get involved in future workshops, contact Tristan on 0459 084 218 for details.
The Kangaroo Island Adelaide Guitar Festival On the Road event takes place on the one day, Sunday, July 17, at the Eleanor Downs Shearing Shed, just west of Parndana.
Entertainment from 11am to 6pm and begins with the KI Art Feast music students, local KI artist Richard Glatz and Jacky Winter.
Visiting artists are Aidan J. Jones, Slava and Sharon Grigoryan, Jimmybay and Aimee Volkofsky and Lecia Louise.
Olivia Baker at the Shearing Shed is super excited by this year's KI line-up.
There will be plenty of delicious local food, wine and beer for sale, but no BYO please.
The day will be under cover and out of the weather, with plenty of log fires going.
For Transport from Parndana, Penneshaw or Kingscote please call KI Transfers on 0427 887 575.
The Shearing Shed at Eleanor Downs is 452 Hickmans Road, Seddon, with all sealed roads to venue.
The free KI event is made possible thanks to Kangaroo Island Art Feast, Eleanor Downs, Grasshopper Brewing, Kangaroo Island Film Company, Bay of Shoals Winery, The Stoke Wines, St Austell Farm Kitchen, Beam Internet, Swoop Internet, East Texas Music KI, Billy Hyde Music, Junction KI, SeaLink KI and the Kangaroo Island Council.
You can find out more and get tickets at: https://www.adelaideguitarfestival.com.au/events/on-the-road-eleanor-downs
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
