The June meeting for KI Probus was held in the Kingscote Lions hall.
After a short meeting, the group were entertained by the local Ukulele group "The Rouges", which performed and sang a variety of sing-along and toe-tapping tunes.
After a short break, local musician and singer Ginny Wachmer presented a fun musical quiz with prizes for those that could identify the tunes.
Viv Willson was the winner, with Jaffrey Drinkwater second and Erica Barratt third.
Ginny finished with the song she composed about growing up on KI at Vivonne Bay.
The morning ended with a delicious shared lunch consisting of a warming variety of home baked goodies.
The next meeting will be in the Uniting Church Hall with a trivia quiz, followed by a soup lunch. Visitors are always welcome to join in with any probus activities. - Jaffrey Drinkwater
