Every Saturday morning at 8am above the tidal pool along the walking trail, you'll find a bunch of eager walkers and runners participating in the weekly Kangaroo Island Parkrun event.
Parkruns are free, weekly, community events all around the world on Saturday mornings.
They follow a 5km course and take place in parks and open spaces. Kingscote boasts one of South Australia's most scenic routes taking in the coastline between the tidal pool and Brownlow.
Local Deb Laver has only just started running Parkrun this year.
"After many years volunteering as a time keeper or bar code distributor as I juggled our children at the finishing line while dad partook, I gained confidence to give Parkrun a go," Deb said.
"I had walked it many times pushing the children in the pram, but this year I achieved running my first 5km.
"The support and encouragement I received by other participants was heart-warming.
"I thought I would be intimidated by it all, but not once have I felt embarrassed as I have shuffled myself over the finishing line.
This is something that I have found is consistent at Parkruns around Australia...and no doubt it would be the case overseas as well, I'm just yet to do one internationally but one day!"
Recently Briony and her friends from Adelaide attended the Kingscote parkrun.
"We met at Parkrun in 2016 at West Beach and became a little Parkrun tribe," Briony said.
"We came to KI to further complete some of the 5k app parkrun challenges...and to see your beautiful Island."
Whether you walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate, you can learn new skills and enhance your health and happiness in the great outdoors whilst making new friends, feeling part of your local community and improving your fitness.
Emma Kraft, regional field officer covering Kangaroo Island and the Southern Fleurieu, for Sport and Active Recreation was recently on KI and participated in Parkrun, but also the KI Marathon.
She said how important activities such as walking and running were for health and wellbeing, and had so many other important benefits such as the social aspects and boosting your mood/mental health.
"Kangaroo Island Parkrun is a wonderful, friendly, structured but relaxed free weekly timed 5km run or walk, which gets you out of bed in the morning, no matter what the weather!" Emma said.
"And gets you moving along a very beautiful coast line breathing in fresh sea air.
What a perfect way to start your weekend, challenge yourself or enjoy a social walk and talk!
"Parkrun can also be used as a platform to work towards bigger goals such as the Kangaroo Island Running Festival, pre-season training, a 5km time trial for football or netball or training for the schools or regional cross-country event."
Parkrun is a positive, welcoming and inclusive experience where there is no time limit and no one finishes last.
Everyone is welcome to come along, whether you walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate.
For information about Parkrun, or how to register for free, go to https://www.parkrun.com.au
