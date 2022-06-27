The Islander
Photos

Kangaroo Island netball Round 9 | PHOTOS

Updated June 27 2022 - 1:34am, first published 12:10am
11U Parndana def Wisanger 2

Wet and rainy game. Parndana led the whole game. Lots of big throws. First quarter was a great contest but amazing shooting by Parndana saw them come out with the win.

