Kangaroo Island netball Round 9 | PHOTOS

Wet and rainy game. Parndana led the whole game. Lots of big throws. First quarter was a great contest but amazing shooting by Parndana saw them come out with the win.
Parndana got off to a good start with accurate shooting by Ava and Kailey. Some rain during the first quarter made it a little slippery for the girls.
In the second quarter, Parndana extended their lead. Kelsey and Lily battling hard in defence for Wisanger.
Wisanger made some positional changes at half time and were more competitive in the third quarter.
Parndana were to strong running out convincing winners.
Tightly contested first quarter with Kingscote makes changes due to injury.
Western Districts settled in well for the second quarter with accurate goal shooting - up by six goals at half time.
Kingscote came out determined in the third and gradually pegged back the difference.
A closely contested final quarter saw Kingscote surge ahead with great teamwork, taking the win.
