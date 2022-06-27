A strong second half in Round 9 of the Kangaroo Island Football League 2022 season saw Wisanger overcome a determined Dudley United.
Wisanger built on their percentage, winning by 117 points.
Reichelt returned to the Dudley, side and made an instant impact to the young Eagles.
McLeay and Denholm continued their good form, but Wisangers' class shone through as the game went on.
Viney-Obst and Gurney battling hard in the ruck all day.
The margin at half time 46 points in favour of Wisanger but Dudley was far from disgraced.
Wisanger turned on the after burners in the second half, 13 goals to 2 told the story.
The forward line of Wisanger were the beneficiaries, with the goals being shared around. Clifford (7 goals), Turner (4), Stead and Berry (3 each) well on top.
Lockett and Sampson worked hard all day and Wisanger ran away with the game. The task not any easier this week for Dudley, playing Western Districts at home. W - 24.18 def. DU - 7.3
Kingscote went into this game full of confidence, having been the only team to defeat Western Districts so far this year.
The game got off to a fast start, and Kingscote were able to score the first goal of the day.
Barrett showed plenty of strength, and with Crabb and Cross combining well, Wonks were able to score the next two majors.
The game very open, both forward lines on top and Kingscote responded with two of their own.
The game was entertaining, with goals galore; 3 goals each and not even 10 minutes gone on the clock!
Wonks started to get on top, Cross with a couple of goals early and Barrett proving hard to stop.
Wonks with the last three of the term, but could have been ahead by more if they kicked straight, up by 26 points at the first break.
Kingscote kicked the first of the quarter once again, but other than Green they were struggling to find a target up forward.
Wonks working well as a team and kicking the next 3 to give them a real advantage, as Kingscote battled to stay in the game.
Puckridge and Florance were working hard, Kingscote's goal kicking accuracy keeping them in the game.
Favilla doing well in defence, and in turn Cross was having a ball up forward, Wonks getting well on top and going in 47 points up, in an entertaining first half.
The defences of both sides worked hard in the third, and limited the others scoring.
Kingscote with a hat trick of first goals in each term, but they weren't able to score multiple in a row, as Wonks seemed able to do.
Cross moved his tally to 5, with another two goals as the two-time Magarey Medallist showed his class. Wonks up by 52 points at the last break.
Kingscote continued their run of first goals, but the last will go down as the Hedges show.
Being well held before the final term, Hedges was on fire and kicked 3 for the term to take his tally to 5 for the game.
Another goal to Cross gave him 7 to go with his 20 odd possessions in a clear BOG performance, with Wonks just too good on the day.
Green gave Kingscote some consolation with his 5th, but this was Wonks' day as they ran out winners by 84 points. K - 8.3 def by WD 20.15
The A Grade ladder is Western Districts (28), Wisanger (20), Parndana (12), Kingscote (12) and Dudley United (0).
Reserves: Wisanger have moved off the bottom of the Reserves ladder, with a 38-point win over Dudley.
With only 13 players available, and four of them having already played a game, Dudley was always going to struggle to record a win.
However, they started off the better side and caught Wisanger off guard somewhat.
Tucker was influential early and Florance didn't look at all tired in his second game of the day.
Dudley took a seven-point lead in and were up and about at the first break.
However, it was to be short lived and the extra players on the bench started to tell in the greater scheme of things.
With Boulden, Schofield and Florance on top in the midfield, it didn't take Wisanger long to press home their advantage.
The second quarter definitely belonged to Wisanger, as Dudley struggled to get it out of defensive 50.
Harvey tried his best, but the Wisanger pressure was too great.
The only negative for Wisanger was their kicking for goal, 3.7 to no score had them up by 3 goals at half time.
Dudley tried hard to get back into the game, Florance's second gave them a slight chance.
Berden led the Panther defence and that was to be the last Dudley major for the game.
Four more goals gave Wisanger a comfortable win and some important percentage going into the last round. W - 9.12 def DU 4.4
Kingscote remain undefeated in the Reserves, but not without some first half scares from Western Districts.
Wonks got off to a fast start, kicking the first two goals of the game.
It was their young players in Baker and Lovison who did the damage.
Wonks up by 11 points at quarter time, Roads worked hard to stop a lot of attacking plays by the visitors.
Larcombe and Buick were well on top the centre, Kingscote began to get frustrated as wonks seemed to have the luck of the green, but they were second to the ball.
Riggs and Rowsell were outstanding in defence and kept Kingscote to one goal for the half. Wonks up by 25 points at half time.
The Florance boys started to get on top in the centre, and Kingscote were slowly able to get on top.
Rowsell took some brilliant contested marks, and Wonks' defence tried hard, but Kingscote were able to kick three goals for the quarter to bring the margin under a goal at the final break.
Kingscote had plenty of run and looked to take full advantage. Some desperate wonks defence kept them in it, but their kicks going forward were to the advantage of their opponents.
Bruce marked plenty for the Hounds, and their runners were able to find plenty of space.
A soccer off the ground from Walden moved Kingscote in front for the first time.
Wonks had their chances to respond but couldn't find any clear space, Kingscote defending well.
The ball ended in Walden's hands, as the siren went and he slotted his 4th for the game to give Kingscote a 12-point win. K - 7.8 def. W.D 5.8
The Reserves ladder is Kingscote (28), Western Districts (24), Wisanger (8), Parndana (8) and Dudley United (4).
Colts: The final four is all but confirmed for the Senior Colts, with Dudley United scoring a 25-point win over a Wisanger team yet to sing their song in 2022.
The game got off to a tense start, Dudley going forward many times but were thwarted by Wisangers defence, led by Alex Wheaton.
In turn, Wisanger were just lacking a handy target up forward. Wet conditions making ball handling difficult for both sides.
"TJ" Warren was at his creative best for the Panthers, while Ryan Turner played the sweeping role to great effect. The first half was quite even, Dudley up by 7 points.
Dudley got going in the third quarter, Dylan Bunney taking advantage of some rare space and ending the game with 3 goals.
Tait Florance was influential for the fledgling Eagles and Rylan Edgel had his usual solid output.
Joe Berris tried hard to get the Panthers back in it, but Dudley just had too many answers. This win giving the fourth-placed Eagles a two-win break over the Panthers. W 3.4 lost to DU 7.5
Kingscote, meanwhile, have remained undefeated the first two rounds defeating a valiant Western Districts by 75 points.
Conditions were wet for most of the Colt's game, but you wouldn't know it the way the hounds started.
With Cain Florance and James Mitchell streaming out of the centre and Xavier Wadsworth strong over the ball Kingscote got off to a 5-goal head start.
Wonks tackling was brilliant as they strove to get back into the game.
Jackson Short led the way, while Ricky Nimmo was creative and put pressure on the Kingscote players when he didn't have the ball.
Kingscote 7 goals up at half time, and showing good teamwork all over the ground.
Wonks kept up their pressure and were rewarded with the first goal of the second half.
Both sides creating plenty of chances, but Kingscote, with Tyler Richardson (5 goals) on fire up forward, kept edging away.
Bella Warden and Billy Brind were in and under for their respective teams.
It was an entertaining second half, Kingscote scoring 9 goals to Wonks' 4 and it will take something special to beat the young hounds team. K - 17.6 def WD 5.2
The Colts ladder is Kingscote (28), Parndana (20), Western Districts (16), Dudley United (8) and Wisanger (0).
- Ball Magnet
