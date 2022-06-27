The Islander

Zoom workshop on the frogs and reptiles of Kangaroo Island

Updated June 27 2022 - 4:56am, first published 4:52am
Shawn Scott photographs a Bibron's toadlet after checking it for chytrid fungus on Kangaroo Island. Picture: S. Petit

After the resounding success of the 2020 winter series of Zoom KI nature workshops during lockdown, a free Zoom workshop is being offered each winter by the University of South Australia in collaboration with Kangaroo Island Research Station.

