After the resounding success of the 2020 winter series of Zoom KI nature workshops during lockdown, a free Zoom workshop is being offered each winter by the University of South Australia in collaboration with Kangaroo Island Research Station.
Last year's workshop was on the orchids of Kangaroo Island.
Advertisement
This year's will feature the frogs and reptiles, or herpetofauna, of the Island.
It will be led by Shawn Scott, a PhD candidate at the University of South Australia.
Workshop organiser associate professor Topa Petit looks forward to the event.
"Shawn is a fantastic herpetologist, who has worked for many years on South Australian frogs and reptiles, including on Kangaroo Island," Topa said.
"Frogs and reptiles are important links of functional ecosystems, provide ecosystem services, and are integral parts of the food chain. Yet they are often taken for granted."
Of particular concern is a fungal disease, chytridiomycosis, that has led many frog species to extinction globally.
The engaging workshop will cover species identification, the species of Kangaroo Island, and conservation issues. Plenty of opportunity will be provided for questions.
The workshop will take place Wednesday, July 6 from 7.20 pm, for a 7.30 start, to 8:30 pm, is free, and is open to people of all ages.
Join the meeting on Zoom at https://unisa.zoom.us/j/86040797537?pwd=dxYIIh0Gel_wSnnbB-EmdGfh8UVThZ.1 with password 0123, or contact sophie.petit@unisa.edu.au to receive the link by e-mail.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.