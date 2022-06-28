Indigenous uniforms sponsored by headspace on Kangaroo Island

Kingscote and Western Districts player wore Indigenous-themed jumpers when they played each other on Saturday.
The guernseys for all three grades were supplied by non-profit youth mental health organisation headspace, in partnership with the Kangaroo Island Football League.
Advertisement
The teams also designed the jumpers themselves and will be able to wear them for an indigenous round each year.
The other three teams also have funding to have their own self-designed jumpers made.
Headspace centre manager at Murray Bridge and Victor Harbor, Suzanne Fuzzard spoke to the players about the mental health service as they lined up before the A Grade match.
Headspace brochures, bags and balls were handed out.
The organisation has been active out of the Junction community centre in Kingscote for the last two years thanks to a bushfire grant through the Country South Australia Primary Health Network system.
Most recently a headspace counsellor had been coming over but that funding ceased on June 30, so the organisation and local service providers would look to fill the gap or find alternate funding.
Kingscote Football Club meanwhile was looking at raising funds itself with its annual raffle featuring $5000 worth of prizes going on sale for the draw at the end-of-season wind up.
And the pavilion redevelopment committee also keeps on looking for support, including funding, so it can start a feasibility and design studies for a new facility.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.