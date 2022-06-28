The Islander
Indigenous uniforms sponsored by headspace on Kangaroo Island

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated June 28 2022 - 2:02am, first published 1:39am
Indigenous round at Kingscote video

Kingscote and Western Districts player wore Indigenous-themed jumpers when they played each other on Saturday.

