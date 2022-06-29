The Islander

Kangaroo Island Racing Club releases 2022 visitor survey attendance figures ahead of AGM

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated June 29 2022 - 10:42am, first published 3:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cover of the Kangaroo Island Racing Club 2022 Visitor Survey features the image of the KI Cup winning moment. Picture: Sean McGowan.

The Kangaroo Island Racing Club has released its 2022 Visitor Survey, ahead of its coming AGM and membership drive.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.