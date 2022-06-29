The Kangaroo Island Racing Club has released its 2022 Visitor Survey, ahead of its coming AGM and membership drive.
The survey shows how important the racing carnival is for the KI economy with 70 per cent of respondents spending nights away from home to attend the event.
Total attendance at the 2022 SeaLink Kangaroo Island Racing Carnival over the two days was 3250, with 66 per cent coming from the mainland on the Saturday.
The KI Racing Club AGM is Friday evening, July 22 at the Aurora Ozone Hotel.
At the completion of the meeting there will be light refreshments and drinks supplied.
The constitution requires that all executive positions are vacated and four committee members retire each year.
KI Racing Club secretary and treasurer Greg Miller said it was vital to have a strong committee, as the event boosted tourism numbers for the entire Island.
"As with all KI clubs the need to recruit people to serve on committees is an ongoing battle," Greg said.
"With an event such as ours, which generates so much income for the Island, it is vital that we have a strong committee which includes all segments of our community across all age groups."
Following on from this year's carnival, the racing club can advise some interesting statistics collected during the event on Thursday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
Total attendance over the two days was 3250, which was of course dictated by SA Health's COVID management plan.
The racing club also circulated a visitor survey at the 2022 event that 88 people responded to.
Of those, 70 per cent of respondents spending nights away from home to attend the event, with 13 spending more than seven nights on KI.
Saturday General Admission attendance:
Members attendance:
Thursday's attendance: 694
The Kangaroo Island Racing Club was winner of the Racing SA Greatest Achievement Award 2019/20 and winner of the Kangaroo Island Council Best Event 2020.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
