In reference to your article "Parndana Park Cleaned Up" June 22, 2022, I would like to extend thanks to the Kangaroo Island Community for making our work so rewarding.
I was the mission commander for wave two of Disaster Relief Australia's recovery and resilience work recently completed.
Each day my team told stories of days brimming with positivity and excitement at their achievements.
The stories we heard covered the sadness and loss felt by a community swept from the media all too quickly with the advent of COVID.
But the team also heard amazing tales of strength, resilience, bravery and optimism and from this drew inspiration.
I would like to extend a special thanks to the Parndana Bakery for keeping us fed, Davo's Deli for keeping us fuelled, the Parndana showgrounds for keeping us dry, and the Parndana football club for keeping us clean with the use of their shower facilities.
The list of thank-yous is endless and I wish I could go on, but a very big and special thank-you to the property owners for inviting us in to your properties, houses and lives and for sharing your stories with us.
I hope to visit again - be it for further resilience work, or as a tourist, and I would advise the community to please follow Disaster Relief Australia on our website and socials to keep up to date with us.
If we make it back to the Island for future work, please don't hesitate to call on us.
Liam Rabone, Beulah Park
