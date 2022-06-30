The Islander
Comment

Many thanks to Kangaroo Island from Disaster Relief Australia

Updated June 30 2022 - 1:25am, first published 1:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers from Disaster Relief Australia joined locals to tidy up the Parndana Community Caravan Park on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Picture supplied

In reference to your article "Parndana Park Cleaned Up" June 22, 2022, I would like to extend thanks to the Kangaroo Island Community for making our work so rewarding.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.