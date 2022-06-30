Distance 4 Dementia rider Nicholas Tremaine went to straight to hospital to visit his mum after arriving on Kangaroo Island on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
The staff were kind enough to help organise a photograph on the front deck with Marilyn for posterity.
Advertisement
Nic was going to head back to visit her again on his rest day the following day after reaching home at Parndana.
He is just over half way on his 44-day, 8300km long cycle from Perth to Sydney.
Read our previous stories:
His Distance 4 Dementia ride is meant to raise awareness, and he has teamed up with Dementia Australia to help raise funds to help deliver help and support for people living with dementia and their families.
He met up with representatives in Adelaide and said services that had been offered to him were available to any family going through dementia.
Nicholas left Perth on June 5, and he travelled across south west WA, reporting his progress on his Distance 4 Dementia page on Facebook.
You can follow the links to find out more about the condition and also make a donation.
It was Day 25 when he arrived on KI and he was going to have a well-earned rest on Thursday, taking the chance to visit his mum again and the rest of the family.
Nic said he was actually ahead of schedule and he was going to make to Parndana that night to have meal at the sports club with the family.
On Friday, he was going to complete the loop around the Island, heading out to Flinders Chase and Cape du Couedic.
Then on Saturday it was time to depart the Island again on the SeaLink ferry, with the company donating his fare.
He would head east via Victor Harbor, Tailem Bend, Mount Gambier, Melbourne and the south coast of NSW.
Advertisement
Nic was riding by himself with no support vehicle. His gear, including tent, sleeping bag and emergency supplies, weighed less than 30 kilograms.
And has ready to ditch even more than to travel lighter.
He spend most nights in the tent in campgrounds but every now and then sprung for a room at a motel, particularly when rainy.
He had dinner at the local pub most nights and after updating his travel log on Facebook it was lights out.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.