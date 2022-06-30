The Islander

Kangaroo Island beekeepers on alert as dreaded varroa mite enters Australia

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated June 30 2022 - 11:46pm, first published 4:30am
Hives being destroyed due to varroa mite - video

Kangaroo Island beekeepers are on high-alert after the dreaded varroa mite breached Australia's borders, probably via international shipping.

