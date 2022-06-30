Kangaroo Island beekeepers are on high-alert after the dreaded varroa mite breached Australia's borders, probably via international shipping.
The parasite has already sparked alarm in New South Wales after it was detected at the port of Newcastle.
Advertisement
Fears have been raised about the bee pest, varroa mite, possibly entering South Australia through the harbour of Port Pirie.
KI's substantial honey industry has relied on the Island's isolation to be disease free and genetically unique.
It's already illegal to bring any honey and any bee-related products to the Island.
Now beekeepers are being extra vigilant among themselves and would like to see biosecurity measures stepped up at the Island's point of entries.
This could include more random vehicle inspections.
Kangaroo Island Beekeepers Association acting president Shawn Hinves said Australia had been the last bee continent to be verroa mite free.
And the impact on the honey bee and Australia's environment could potentially huge.
It typically took countries decades to recover, either through pesticides or waiting for genetics to build tolerance to the introduced pest, he said.
In effort to contain the pest at Newcastle authorities were planning on destroying about 600 hives, while also destroying all native and wild hives in the area.
It was suspected the mite entered from stow-away bees in a bulk carrier or container that docked in Newcastle, and hence the concern for international ships at Port Pirie and all ports.
Kangaroo Island in years gone has enjoyed being free of pests that already exist on the mainland, including the American foulbrood disease and also small hive beetle.
Last growing season, KI had a scare of small hive beetle detected at Hanson Bay and Stokes Bay, but nothing since.
Shawn Hinves said beekeepers were always on the look out for pests, as they often required mandatory destruction of hives.
Advertisement
And now correspondence was being circulated on how to detect verroa mite, which is visible with the naked eye.
Shawn Hinves, like many on the Island, had to diversify after the bushfire disaster of 2019/2020.
When production dropped, his business Kangaroo Island Living Honey started giving farmgate and even "personal experience" tours.
There is also a farmgate stall with local produce at the property on Florance Road, just near the American River turn-off on Hog Bay Road.
In the current winter months, the farmgate tours operate Friday and Saturdays and holidays.
Advertisement
The personal tours meanwhile, that see visitors don bee-keeping gear to experience the life of beekeeper, resume in the summer months when disturbing the hives has less impact.
You can keep up to date with the Kangaroo Island Living Honey Instagram and Facebook pages, as well as its website.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.