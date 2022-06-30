The Islander

Brayden Wilson of Kangaroo Island enjoys Maritime Immersion Camp on way to career on the sea

Stan Gorton
Updated July 1 2022 - 12:06am, first published June 30 2022 - 11:33pm
Brayden Wilson, Year 12 student at Kangaroo Island Community Education, at the Tonsley Innovation Precinct taking part in a demonstration of HoloLens technology at the Marine Immersion Camp. Picture supplied

Brayden Wilson, a year 12 student at Kangaroo Island Community Education is 1 of 16 South Australian students selected for a five-day Maritime Immersion Camp to explore career opportunities including engineering, naval architecture and trades in the maritime sector.

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

