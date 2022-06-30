Brayden Wilson, a year 12 student at Kangaroo Island Community Education is 1 of 16 South Australian students selected for a five-day Maritime Immersion Camp to explore career opportunities including engineering, naval architecture and trades in the maritime sector.
This week (Monday 27 June - Friday 1 July) the group have been diving into their future careers with a fully-funded maritime immersion experience spanning two states.
The program is supported by the South Australian Department for Education, Le Fevre High School, the Australian Maritime College (AMC) and the Naval Shipbuilding College (NSC).
Brayden Wilson has been interested in the maritime world and a possible career on the ocean for as long as he can remember.
"I enjoy going fishing in the family boat and usually endeavour to more deeply understand the workings and logistics of the motor and shape of the vessel," he said.
"This initial interest sparked a further inquiry of the workings of the modern seaborne giants known today, specifically their engineering.
"I want to learn what decisions must be made in a ship's design. What improves their efficiency in a climate and resource restricted world?"
In 2020, Brayden embarked on the tall ship STV One and All for a weeklong training experience.
"I received a taste of the challenging and invigorating life onboard and admired the intricacies of a sailing ship," he says.
The Kangaroo Island resident has his sights set on future engineering study and is positive the Maritime Immersion Week will help him to select which engineering path to take.
"The broadness of this space means I have found it difficult to narrow my choice down further," Brayden said.
"Maritime is such an exciting sector with huge opportunities and thousands of jobs on horizon," said Liam Narcys, the assistant principal of Maritime and Career Development, and Senior School, at Le Fevre High School.
"This camp is an amazing opportunity to bring students together who have a strong maritime interest and showcase the many career pathways they can take to follow their passions."
NSC program director Mike Humphreys said he was impressed by the high calibre of applications.
"The students demonstrated a powerful desire to establish their careers in maritime and naval shipbuilding and, pleasingly, also illustrated an impressive dedication to gaining aligned experiences while they are still at school. This will really help them stand out to future employers," Mr Humphreys said.
The packing list for the students, who hail from metro Adelaide, Mount Gambier and Kangaroo Island, even includes swimwear - to enable the students to develop their survival skills with a pool-based simulation exercise at the AMC and learn, just as students at the university do, hands-on about maritime subjects including Shipboard Safety.
"We have a great line up of activities for the students including learning about vessel design and operations and we're excited to introduce them to our students and staff here at the AMC," said Michael van Balen, AMC principal.
The AMC boasts facilities unique within Australia, including a facility to test submerged structures such as submarines and ship hulls to examine water flows, and a Maritime Simulation Centre fitted with real-time simulation technology for operating vessels.
The facilities include a 100-metre-long towing tank and model test basin, which are in demand for modelling experiments and observing how model-scale vessels react in different conditions.
The 16 students were selected for Maritime Immersion Week through a competitive application process.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
