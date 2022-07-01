Snapper fishing allowed in South East, still off limits in north

Recreational fishers can continue to fish for snapper in the South East waters of South Australia, while snapper fishing remains off limits for the northern half the state.
The recreational fishing share of the total allowable catch for the South East snapper fishery equates to 2585 individual snapper from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.
The rest of the state, including the north coast of Kangaroo Island, remains closed to snapper fishing until at least January 31, 2023.
The closure was introduced in 2019 in a drastic effort to try and save the popular recreational and commercial fish from overfishing.
Snapper fishing rules in South East waters for recreational fishers are the same as were in place in 2021/22 and include:
Charter boat snapper fishing can also continue in the South East.
The charter boat share of the total allowable catch equates to 3233 individual snapper.
A total closure on all snapper fishing for the Spencer Gulf, West Coast and Gulf St Vincent waters remains in place until January 31, 2023.
For further information on the snapper management arrangements visit: www.pir.sa.gov.au/snapper
Primary Industries and Regional Development minister, Clare Scriven said scientific advice indicated that it was sustainable to fish for snapper in South East waters, with the snapper fishing rules in place.
"These arrangements will be in place until 30 June 2023, or until a sector's catch share is reached. The rules are designed so that South Australians can continue to enjoy fishing for this iconic species while protecting stock number," she said.
"Many people enjoy snapper fishing and the aim is to ensure it can be enjoyed now and into the future."
