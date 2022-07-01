The Islander

Snapper fishing allowed in South East, still off limits in north

Waters north and west of Kangaroo Island remain closed to snapper fishing until at least January 31, 2023. Picture: PIRSA

Recreational fishers can continue to fish for snapper in the South East waters of South Australia, while snapper fishing remains off limits for the northern half the state.

